Marvell Technology, eBay, And DexCom Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP stock fell 10.35% this week after HSBC downgraded it from Buy to Hold and cut its price forecast from $42 to $30.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL stock fell 13.76% this week after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
- Hormel Foods Corporation HRL stock fell 12.4% this week after the company lowered its FY2025 EPS guidance. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO stock fell 9.74% this week after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock slumped 10.24% this week.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock fell 9.81% this week. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on social media that the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines have now been rescinded.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock decreased 9.54% this week.
- Figma, Inc. FIG stock fell 5.05% this week. Several firms initiated coverage on the stock with Neutral ratings.
- eBay Inc. EBAY stock slumped 9.03% this week. The firm announced the launch of eBay International Shipping (eIS) in Canada, building on over 25 years of success helping Canadians access global markets.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM stock slumped 4.29% this week.
