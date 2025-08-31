Marvell Technology
August 31, 2025 9:48 AM 2 min read

Marvell Technology, eBay, And DexCom Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP stock fell 10.35% this week after HSBC downgraded it from Buy to Hold and cut its price forecast from $42 to $30.
  2. Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL stock fell 13.76% this week after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
  3. Hormel Foods Corporation HRL stock fell 12.4% this week after the company lowered its FY2025 EPS guidance. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  4. The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO stock fell 9.74% this week after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss. Also, multiple analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  5. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock slumped 10.24% this week.
  6. BioNTech SE BNTX stock fell 9.81% this week. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on social media that the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines have now been rescinded.
  7. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock decreased 9.54% this week.
  8. Figma, Inc. FIG stock fell 5.05% this week. Several firms initiated coverage on the stock with Neutral ratings.
  9. eBay Inc. EBAY stock slumped 9.03% this week. The firm announced the launch of eBay International Shipping (eIS) in Canada, building on over 25 years of success helping Canadians access global markets.
  10. DexCom, Inc. DXCM stock slumped 4.29% this week.
Loading...
Loading...
BNTX Logo
BNTXBioNTech SE
$100.15-1.75%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.63
Growth
N/A
Quality
83.78
Value
2.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$67.404.37%
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$298.00-7.68%
DXCM Logo
DXCMDexCom Inc
$75.340.35%
EBAY Logo
EBAYeBay Inc
$90.67-2.29%
FIG Logo
FIGFigma Inc
$70.21-1.47%
HRL Logo
HRLHormel Foods Corp
$25.601.51%
KDP Logo
KDPKeurig Dr Pepper Inc
$29.10-0.65%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$63.00-18.4%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$23.84-2.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved