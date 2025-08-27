Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing to examine the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- fka RFK Jr. --for Secretary of Health and Human Services.
August 27, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read

RFK Jr. Rescinds Emergency Authorizations For COVID-19 Vaccines

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on social media that the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines have now been rescinded.

Earlier reports on Monday suggested the Trump administration is preparing to remove COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. market "within months.”

Also Read: FDA May Not Renew Pfizer’s Authorization For Covid Shots In Younger Children, Moderna Prepares To Boost Supply

The COVID-19 immunization task force now falls under the purview of Retsef Levi, an MIT professor known for questioning the safety of mRNA shot.

Concurrently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE’s BNTX supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the companies’ LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY LP.8.1; COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) for adults 65 years and older, as well as in individuals ages 5 through 64 years with at least one underlying condition.

To date, 5 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed globally.

The X post noted that FDA marketing authorizations were also issued for Moderna Inc’s MRNA vaccine for people 6 months and older and Novavax Inc NVAX for individuals 12 years and above, who are at high risk.

“These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors,” RFK Jr. said on Wednesday.

In August, the Department of Health and Human Services said to cancel 22 vaccine development projects totaling $500 million focused on mRNA-based vaccine contracts to combat respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, the flu, and H5N1.

In August, a gunman attacked the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Officials at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the gunman was 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, who allegedly targeted the agency because of his COVID-19 vaccine beliefs.

A group of former CDC employees blamed Kennedy for vilifying the agency’s workforce through “his continuous lies about science and vaccine safety, which have fueled a climate of hostility and mistrust.

Price Action:

  • PFE stock is up 0.62% at $25.08
  • BNTX stock is down 1.4% at $103.32
  • MRNA stock is up 0.8% at $24.93, and
  • NVAX stock is down 0.13% at $7.49.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BNTX Logo
BNTXBioNTech SE
$103.33-1.40%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.67
Growth
N/A
Quality
81.46
Value
2.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$24.910.75%
NVAX Logo
NVAXNovavax Inc
$7.39-1.40%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$25.090.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved