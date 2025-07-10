Ford Recalls Over 850,000 Vehicles Due To Stalling Engines

Ford Motor Company F has announced a recall of more than 850,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a faulty fuel system component that may cause engines to stall while driving. The recall affects 11 models, including the Lincoln Navigator, Ford F-150, Explorer, Mustang, and various Super Duty trucks manufactured between July 2021 and July 2022.

The issue stems from a low-pressure fuel pump in the fuel delivery module, which can fail due to internal contamination and tight component clearances. This failure can lead to a sudden loss of fuel pressure and engine shutdown, especially under low fuel or high-temperature conditions. Drivers might notice signs such as rough idling, reduced power, or a check engine light before a failure occurs.

As of June, Ford had received nearly 1,900 warranty claims and over 80 related field and customer service reports. No accidents or injuries have been reported. The company is developing a fix and will begin mailing notices to vehicle owners in mid-July.

The defective component was supplied by Phinia Inc., based in Chihuahua, Mexico. Ford linked the problem to changes made in the supplier’s manufacturing process, which increased the risk of fuel pump friction and vapor lock. An investigation into the issue began in 2022.

This latest action adds to Ford’s growing list of vehicle safety challenges. Just weeks ago, the automaker also initiated a recall of Lincoln Aviator SUVs due to an adhesive flaw, another sign of mounting recall woes at the company.

Last week, Ford Motor reported its second-quarter U.S. sales rose 14.2% to 612,095 vehicles, led by strong F-Series pickup demand. The company sold 222,459 F-Series trucks, up 11.5% year over year, and 156,509 electrified vehicles year to date, a 14.7% increase. EV sales declined 31.4% from a year ago to 16,438 units.

Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, F shares were trading lower by 0.085% to $11.82 premarket.

