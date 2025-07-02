Ford Sales Surge 14.2% In Q2, Beating Market Estimates But EV Sales Decline 31%

Ford Motor Co. F said the company's sales in Q2 2025 surged 14.2% as the company's market share increased to 14.3%, up 1.8% from the first quarter.

What Happened: Ford said it sold 612,095 units in the second quarter, according to a statement released by the Detroit-based automaker. The company also said the F-series pickup trucks posted best Q2 sales since 2019, with over 222,459 units, which is an 11.5% YoY increase.

The company also said it sold a record 156,509 electrified vehicles (Hybrids and EVs) YTD, which is a 14.7% increase. However, the automaker's EVs experienced a decline as the company sold 16,438 EVs compared to Q2 2024's 23,957 units, a -31.4% decline.

"We blew the doors off the overall industry with our second-quarter sales," Ford's Blue and Model e president, Andrew Frick, said in the statement. Industry estimates shared that Ford would experience a 1.4% increase in sales for the second quarter.

Why It Matters: The data comes as Ford is proceeding with its plans to invest in a $3 billion battery manufacturing unit in Michigan despite the decline in all-electric vehicles this quarter.

Ford's electrification plans, including the investment, seem to be going ahead full steam. CEO Jim Farley recently hailed Chinese EVs at an event and the company is also reportedly working on an affordable EV platform to rival Chinese EVs.

However, the automaker has also had to deal with a string of recalls affecting millions of vehicles due to a variety of issues ranging from software glitches to suspension issues and more.

Ford scores well on Value and Quality metrics, but offers Satisfactory ratings on Momentum and Growth. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com