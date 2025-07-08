NHTSA Launches Probe Into Stellantis-Owned RAM Pickup Truck Recall After Reports Of Injuries

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into the recall of close to 1.2 million RAM pickup trucks after the agency reviewed multiple incidents, which caused 7 injuries and 12 incidents involving fire or crash, questioning whether Stellantis NV STLA failed to address the issue.

What Happened: The issue stems from the trucks disengaging from the Park setting on the transmission and rolling away unexpectedly despite there being no key in the ignition or the foot being taken off the brake pedal, the agency said in a report on Monday.

The issue affects RAM pickup trucks manufactured between 2013-2018, including the RAM 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 Pickup trucks. The report suggests that 1,187,232 trucks could be affected by the issue.

Source: NHTSA

Why It Matters: The news comes as the Detroit-based manufacturer had issued a separate recall for over 299k vehicles, relating to an issue with the shifter cable bushings in the 2013-2016 Dodge Dart.

Ford Motor Co. F has had to issue multiple recalls for various issues related to its vehicles.

Elsewhere, Stellantis had conducted trials of a new 5-minute battery-swapping technology in the Spanish capital Madrid with a fleet of over 40 Fiat 500e vehicles in collaboration with battery-swapping company Ample.

Photo courtesy: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com