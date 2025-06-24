Ford Recalls Aviator SUVs As Adhesive Issue Adds To Automaker's Mounting Recall Woes

Ford Motor Co. F has recalled over 132,914 Lincoln Aviator SUVs over window bar and C-pillar issues.

What Happened: The defect applies to Aviator SUVs made between 2020 to 2025, an official filing with the NHTSA or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed on June 17, 2025.

"The rear door window bars and C-pillar trim may have insufficient adhesive bonding, which can allow the trim to detach from the vehicle," the filing by the NHTSA said.

Source: NHTSA

The affected models would be recalled and fixed by the dealer free of charge, the regulator shared in its filing.

Why It Matters: This is another one in multiple recalls issued by the Detroit-based automakers in recent times. Earlier, the company also issued a recall for the Ford Mustang Mach-E for a rear door issue, which could trap occupants inside the EV.

Ford also issued separate recalls for the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck over a suspension issue, as well as recalling over 1.1 million vehicles, including the Bronco and the Edge, over camera software issues.

Elsewhere, the company says that its budget EV platform, due to arrive in 2027, could help the company rival its Chinese counterparts on cost-effectiveness.

"Ford intends to match the cost structure of leading Chinese players," Ford's VP for EVs Systems and Platform Programs, Lisa Drake, had said.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com