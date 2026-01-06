screen showing Dow Jones graph
January 6, 2026 1:25 PM 3 min read

Dow Jones Extends Record Highs, Silver Hits $80: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wall Street has kicked off 2026 on a strong footing, with large-cap indexes heading toward a third straight session of gains on Tuesday.

By midday trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 1%, extending record highs as investors rotated into cyclical and blue-chip stocks.

Silver broke above $80 an ounce, jumping more than 5% amid persistent supply shortages. Platinum surged 8.1% after Monday's sharp advance, while palladium gained 6.5%.

Gold climbed for a third consecutive session, up 0.9% to $4,490 an ounce. Copper added 1% to $6.07 per pound, setting new record highs.

Mining stocks followed bullion prices higher. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) both gained 3.7%.

Sandisk, Western Digital, Seagate

Memory chip stocks also stood out. Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK), Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) jumped 24.6%, 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively, topping S&P 500 gainers. The rally was driven by expectations of rising memory prices amid a global supply crunch.

Shares of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) rose 10.7% after Jefferies raised its price target, citing stronger long-term demand tied to energy storage and electric vehicles.

On the downside, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell more than 4%, marking its eighth decline in nine sessions. Competitive pressure in the robotaxi market weighed on sentiment, alongside reports of market share losses in Europe against Chinese EV-maker BYD.

Energy stocks lagged as oil prices pulled back. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $57 a barrel after Wall Street banks warned that rising supply from Venezuela could pressure prices further.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) dropped 2.1%, almost fully reversing Monday’s gains on the back of Maduro’s capture. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) slid nearly 4%, after rallying over 5% on Monday.

Tuesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Change
Nasdaq 10025,623.04+0.9%
S&P 5006,942.79+0.6%
Dow Jones49,441.37+0.9%
Russell 20002,554.05+0.2%
Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.5% to $635.34.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.9% higher to $493.63.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.7% to $622.37.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% up to $253.48.
  • The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 2.0%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund lagged, down 2.1%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Tuesday

Stock Name% Change
Sandisk Corp. +24.57%
Western Digital Corp. +15.76%
Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)+12.50%
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB)+10.70%
Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FERM)+10.48%
Stock Name% Change
SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)-9.51%
American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)-7.89%
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)-7.59%
Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX)-5.55%
Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)-5.47%

Read now:

Image: Shutterstock

AIG Logo
AIGAmerican International Group Inc
$77.81-7.79%
Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$160.049.52%
ALGM Logo
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$31.4810.7%
AWI Logo
AWIArmstrong World Industries Inc
$193.63-3.67%
CVX Logo
CVXChevron Corp
$156.48-4.50%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$494.370.94%
GDX Logo
GDXVanEck Gold Miners ETF
$91.863.86%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$254.300.62%
JCI Logo
JCIJohnson Controls International PLC
$114.61-5.70%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$622.520.73%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$76.76-5.28%
SIL Logo
SILGlobal X Silver Miners ETF
$89.393.94%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$337.0123.0%
SOFI Logo
SOFISoFi Technologies Inc
$26.22-10.4%
STX Logo
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$326.6412.7%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$430.73-4.64%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$635.750.52%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$218.5716.3%
XLB Logo
XLBState Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF
$47.481.92%
XLE Logo
XLEState Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF
$45.74-2.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved