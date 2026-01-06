Wall Street has kicked off 2026 on a strong footing, with large-cap indexes heading toward a third straight session of gains on Tuesday.
By midday trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 1%, extending record highs as investors rotated into cyclical and blue-chip stocks.
Silver broke above $80 an ounce, jumping more than 5% amid persistent supply shortages. Platinum surged 8.1% after Monday's sharp advance, while palladium gained 6.5%.
Gold climbed for a third consecutive session, up 0.9% to $4,490 an ounce. Copper added 1% to $6.07 per pound, setting new record highs.
Mining stocks followed bullion prices higher. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) both gained 3.7%.
Sandisk, Western Digital, Seagate
Memory chip stocks also stood out. Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK), Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) jumped 24.6%, 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively, topping S&P 500 gainers. The rally was driven by expectations of rising memory prices amid a global supply crunch.
Shares of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) rose 10.7% after Jefferies raised its price target, citing stronger long-term demand tied to energy storage and electric vehicles.
On the downside, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell more than 4%, marking its eighth decline in nine sessions. Competitive pressure in the robotaxi market weighed on sentiment, alongside reports of market share losses in Europe against Chinese EV-maker BYD.
Energy stocks lagged as oil prices pulled back. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $57 a barrel after Wall Street banks warned that rising supply from Venezuela could pressure prices further.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) dropped 2.1%, almost fully reversing Monday’s gains on the back of Maduro’s capture. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) slid nearly 4%, after rallying over 5% on Monday.
Tuesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|% Change
|Nasdaq 100
|25,623.04
|+0.9%
|S&P 500
|6,942.79
|+0.6%
|Dow Jones
|49,441.37
|+0.9%
|Russell 2000
|2,554.05
|+0.2%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.5% to $635.34.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.9% higher to $493.63.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.7% to $622.37.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% up to $253.48.
- The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 2.0%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund lagged, down 2.1%.
Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Tuesday
Read now:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.