Wall Street has kicked off 2026 on a strong footing, with large-cap indexes heading toward a third straight session of gains on Tuesday.

By midday trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 1%, extending record highs as investors rotated into cyclical and blue-chip stocks.

Silver broke above $80 an ounce, jumping more than 5% amid persistent supply shortages. Platinum surged 8.1% after Monday's sharp advance, while palladium gained 6.5%.

Gold climbed for a third consecutive session, up 0.9% to $4,490 an ounce. Copper added 1% to $6.07 per pound, setting new record highs.

Mining stocks followed bullion prices higher. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) both gained 3.7%.

Sandisk, Western Digital, Seagate

Memory chip stocks also stood out. Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) , Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) jumped 24.6%, 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively, topping S&P 500 gainers. The rally was driven by expectations of rising memory prices amid a global supply crunch.

Shares of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) rose 10.7% after Jefferies raised its price target, citing stronger long-term demand tied to energy storage and electric vehicles.

On the downside, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell more than 4%, marking its eighth decline in nine sessions. Competitive pressure in the robotaxi market weighed on sentiment, alongside reports of market share losses in Europe against Chinese EV-maker BYD.

Energy stocks lagged as oil prices pulled back. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $57 a barrel after Wall Street banks warned that rising supply from Venezuela could pressure prices further.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) dropped 2.1%, almost fully reversing Monday’s gains on the back of Maduro’s capture. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) slid nearly 4%, after rallying over 5% on Monday.

Tuesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Change Nasdaq 100 25,623.04 +0.9% S&P 500 6,942.79 +0.6% Dow Jones 49,441.37 +0.9% Russell 2000 2,554.05 +0.2% Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.5% to $635.34.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.9% higher to $493.63.

The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.7% to $622.37.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% up to $253.48.

(NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% up to $253.48. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 2.0%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund lagged, down 2.1%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Tuesday

Stock Name % Change Sandisk Corp. +24.57% Western Digital Corp. +15.76% Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) +12.50% Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) +10.70% Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FERM) +10.48%

Stock Name % Change SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) -9.51% American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) -7.89% Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) -7.59% Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) -5.55% Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) -5.47%

