Man holding financial chart in hand that is moving upwards with arrow moving up
November 28, 2025 12:29 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Eyes Fifth Day Of Gains, Silver Hits Record Highs At $55: What's Moving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Stocks were rising again midday Friday, putting Wall Street on pace for a fifth straight day of gains as rate cut hopes surged and risk appetite returned across tech, crypto and commodities.

Traders now see an 88% chance the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its Dec. 10 meeting, up from just 50% last week, according to CME FedWatch data.

At midday, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% to 6,840, sitting just 1% below its all-time high and heading for its strongest five-day rally since May. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.6% above 25,340, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 300 points to trade near 47,730, eyeing a record-high close.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) led the S&P 500, jumping nearly 8%, as dip-buying returned to November’s beaten-down tech names.

Crypto-related stocks saw sharp intraday gains after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) steadied near $90,000. Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) rose 10%, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gained 3.5% and Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) added 2.2%.

Metals markets extended a blistering rally. Silver surged nearly 5% to an all-time high of $55.80 as Chinese inventories hit their lowest levels in a decade due to increased exports to London amid tight supply. Year-to-date, silver is now up 93% — on track for its best year since 1979. Gold was also higher, rising 1% to $4,200.

Copper gained 2.5% to $5.30 per pound, driven by persistent supply issues. It’s now up 31% on the year, its strongest performance since 2010.

Energy-related commodities also notched robust gains on Friday. Natural gas prices at the Henry Hub facility jumped 4.5% to $4.80 per million British thermal units, marking a new three-year high.

Crude oil climbed 1.5% as momentum from earlier losses faded. Optimism over a Russia-Ukraine peace deal cooled, with markets adjusting expectations and trimming short positions.

Read also: These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Dirt Cheap This Black Friday

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day % Change
Dow Jones47,761.980.7%
Nasdaq 10025,394.230.6%
S&P 5006,844.190.5%
Russell 20002,494.570.3%
Updated by 12:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.5% to $628.02.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rallied 0.7% to $477.49.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.6% to $617.91.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) gained 0.4% to $248.34.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) lagged, down 0.6%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers and Losers On Friday

Stock NameChange %
Circle Internet Group Inc.+11.40%
Intel Corp.+8.68%
Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR)+7.54%
Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)+5.47%
Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)+4.84%
Stock Name Change %
AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)−5.07%
RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)−3.15%
Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY)−2.80%
Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)−2.69%
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)−2.51%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock

CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$80.7711.2%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$90507.00-0.88%
AU Logo
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$84.40-5.07%
COHR Logo
COHRCoherent Corp
$165.527.48%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$273.343.16%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$477.180.60%
FOUR Logo
FOURShift4 Payments Inc
$74.325.91%
HALO Logo
HALOHalozyme Therapeutics Inc
$70.80-2.56%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$39.998.65%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$248.090.32%
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$1072.67-2.87%
MEDP Logo
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$589.49-2.82%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$178.151.43%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$617.800.57%
RDDT Logo
RDDTReddit Inc
$217.945.00%
RLI Logo
RLIRLI Corp
$61.91-3.14%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$627.800.46%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$89.560.75%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$90.741.64%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$157.41-0.64%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved