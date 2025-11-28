These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Dirt Cheap This Black Friday

Wall Street’s version of Black Friday is playing out quietly in the S&P 500, where a handful of big-name companies are now trading at bargain-basement prices based on their forward earnings — and some have upside potential as high as 50%.

How To Look For Bargain Hunting On Stocks?

Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios are one of the simplest tools investors use to spot undervalued stocks. It's the current share price divided by projected earnings over the next 12 months.

The lower the ratio, the cheaper the stock looks on paper.

More often than not, stocks with low forward P/E ratios also tend to show greater upside potential — measured by the gap between their current price and analysts’ 12-month price targets.

Of course, a low P/E isn't always a green light — companies can be cheap for a reason.

A low P/E ratio can result from a recent sharp drop in the stock price — signaling a severe drawdown — or it may reflect analysts underestimating the company's future earnings potential relative to its current valuation.

In both scenarios, it serves as a useful barometer of valuation, but not a foolproof signal to buy. There's no guarantee that a low P/E stock will rebound — in fact, it could fall even further.

But when earnings are stable and the long-term story is still intact, this metric often highlights names the market may be overlooking.

The 10 Most Undervalued Stocks On The S&P 500

As of Friday, these are the 10 S&P 500 companies with the lowest forward P/E ratios. Most have posted steep year-to-date losses, and all are trading below their median analyst price targets, indicating potential upside.

1. Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Forward P/E: 4.5x

YTD Return: -14.54%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: +17.48%

Viatris is trading at just 4.5 times next year's earnings. The stock has been stuck in reverse this year, but analysts see it climbing back as post-merger efficiencies take hold.

2. Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Industry: Media

Forward P/E: 4.8x

YTD Return: -41.71%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 50.14%

Charter is down more than 40% in 2025. Still, Wall Street analysts see potential for a sharp rebound, with 50% upside on the table.

3. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Industry: Financial Services

Forward P/E: 5.7x

YTD Return: -33.10%

Median analyst price target vs. current price:: 26.72%

Global Payments has struggled with fintech competition and deal integration, shedding a third of its value year-to-date. Yet, at less than 6x forward earnings, analysts still see meaningful upside.

4. Everest Group Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Industry: Insurance

Forward P/E: 5.7x

YTD Return: -13.91%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 14.25%

5. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Industry: Renewables & Utilities

Forward P/E: 5.8x

YTD Return: 8.08%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 11.43%

AES is one of the few year-to-date gainers on this list, but the market still treats it like a distressed name. Its exposure to renewables could spark future revaluation.

6. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Industry: Media

Forward P/E: 6.5x

YTD Return: -29.20%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 29.85%

Comcast has slid nearly 30% this year. However, with a forward P/E of just 6.5x, analysts see nearly 30% upside from current levels.

7. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Industry: Automobiles

Forward P/E: 6.7x

YTD Return: 36.68%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 5.07%

GM has bucked the trend with strong gains in 2025, yet it still trades at a very compelling valuation.

8. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Industry: Travel & Leisure

Forward P/E: 7.1x

YTD Return: -28.76%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 47.30%

Norwegian’s recovery has lagged its industry peers, with the stock sliding nearly 30% year to date. Its low forward P/E leaves room for a meaningful rebound, and analysts see close to 50% upside from here.

9. Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Industry: Insurance

Forward P/E: 7.3x

YTD Return: -8.91%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 9.29%

10. Fiserv Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Industry: Financial Services

Forward P/E: 7.6x

YTD Return: -70.40%

Median analyst price target vs. current price: 34.87%

Fiserv has been one of the worst performers this year, losing over 70%. Yet analysts still see value, expecting a potential turnaround with an upside potential of about 35%.

