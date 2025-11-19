NVIDIA logo in front of an office.
November 19, 2025 12:30 AM 1 min read

Nvidia, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $54.84 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 2.8% to close at $181.36 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $25.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Target shares rose 0.1% to close at $88.53 on Tuesday.
  • La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company said it sees third-quarter sales of $525.00 million to $545.00 million. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to close at $29.59 on Tuesday.

  • Before the markets open, TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $14.85 billion. TJX shares gained 0.3% to close at $145.58 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $20.84 billion before the opening bell. Lowe’s shares fell 2.4% to close at $219.57 on Tuesday.

