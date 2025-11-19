Nvidia, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $54.84 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 2.8% to close at $181.36 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $54.84 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 2.8% to close at $181.36 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $25.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Target shares rose 0.1% to close at $88.53 on Tuesday.

(NYSE:TGT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $25.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Target shares rose 0.1% to close at $88.53 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company said it sees third-quarter sales of $525.00 million to $545.00 million. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to close at $29.59 on Tuesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $14.85 billion. TJX shares gained 0.3% to close at $145.58 on Tuesday.

(NYSE:TJX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $14.85 billion. TJX shares gained 0.3% to close at $145.58 on Tuesday. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $20.84 billion before the opening bell. Lowe’s shares fell 2.4% to close at $219.57 on Tuesday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock