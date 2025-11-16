Maplebear, Tower Semiconductor, And Eli Lilly Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov. 10-Nov. 14): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) gained 14.8% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue above estimates and issued 2025 sales guidance above expectations. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) gained 14.37% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) gained 14.39% this week. The company unveiled a new foundry path for co-packaged optics. Additionally, it has released its fourth-quarter results, which exceeded estimates.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) gained 15.37% this week.
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) gained 9.08% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings above estimates.
- Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) gained 6.71% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its dividend. Also, the company increased its share Buyback program. Also, the company is considering splitting into two entities with separate North America and Africa-Asia operations.
- Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) gained 5.80% this week. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $1.5 billion expansion of its share repurchase program and $250 million accelerated buyback plan.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) gained 9.79% this week.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gained 5.06% this week. Multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) gained 6.15% this week. The company reported third-quarter earnings ahead of estimates.
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$79.530.18%
BBarrick Mining Corp
$37.090.16%
CARTMaplebear Inc
$41.05-%
COKECoca-Cola Consolidated Inc
$159.18-0.23%
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$1024.88-0.04%
ONONOn Holding AG
$42.480.19%
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$38.44-0.18%
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$68.000.37%
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$99.790.53%
