Semiconductor stocks including Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) and ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) advanced on Monday as investors responded to strong sector fundamentals and accelerating artificial intelligence spending.

Major U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recently reaffirmed commitment to AI-driven investment, reinforcing sentiment across the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

Taiwan Semiconductor Revenue Strength Supports Sector

The rally began the week on solid footing after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported October 2025 consolidated net revenue of approximately 367.47 billion New Taiwanese dollars, up 16.9% year over year and 11.0% from the prior quarter. Revenue from January through October reached 3.13 trillion New Taiwanese dollars, marking 33.8% year-over-year growth.

Nvidia Deepens Ties With Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor’s results followed renewed engagement with key customer Nvidia, underscored by CEO Jensen Huang’s recent trip to Taiwan.

Huang met Taiwan Semiconductor CEO C.C. Wei in Taipei, emphasizing Taiwan Semiconductor’s central role in supporting surging AI chip demand. He noted that orders continue to climb “month by month” and requested additional wafer supply.

Speaking in Hsinchu, Huang credited Taiwan Semiconductor for powering Nvidia’s expanding Blackwell AI chip production, despite new U.S. export restrictions. He said Nvidia’s success hinges on strong wafer support as demand for Blackwell rises sharply.

Huang added that memory partners SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Micron have boosted output to meet AI-related needs.

Blackwell Strategy Shifts After Export Ban

After President Donald Trump blocked Blackwell shipments to China, Huang said Nvidia does not plan to seek export licenses and will instead ship more than 260,000 units to South Korea. Analysts estimate the Blackwell lineup could generate $5 billion–$6 billion in revenue next quarter.

In October, Nvidia became the first company to exceed a $4.5 trillion market capitalization, highlighting its central position in the global AI supply chain.

China Pares Back Export Controls

In a sign of easing geopolitical tensions, China has suspended its nearly year-long ban on exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States.

The country’s Commerce Ministry broke the news on Sunday, following the recent “amazing meeting” between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The three materials are crucial for high-tech and defense industries. Gallium and germanium are essential for semiconductors, radar systems, and fiber optics, while antimony is widely used in flame retardants and ammunition primers.

Price Action: NVDA stock was trading higher by 3.16% to $194.10 premarket at last check Monday.

