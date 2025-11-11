Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART), operating as Instacart, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Associated Food Stores (AFS), a retail cooperative, to roll out its white-label e-commerce platforms, Storefront and Storefront Pro, across more than 40 member-owned and five company-owned grocery banners.

The deal will enable AFS-owned brands such as Fresh Market, Lin’s, and Macey’s, as well as independent stores including Broulim’s, Davis Food & Drug, Kent’s, and Lee’s, to expand their online grocery and retail media capabilities using Instacart’s technology.

As a member of the Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates (ROFDA), AFS will also use Instacart’s Carrot Ads as its retail media network, creating new in-store and online advertising revenue opportunities for its owned and member retailers through Storefront Pro and AI-powered Caper Carts.

Also Read: Instacart Is Winning More Shoppers By Staying Affordable, Analysts Say

Executive Commentary

Nick Nickitas, General Manager of Independent Grocery and Mid-Market Retail Partnerships at Instacart, stated, “We’re excited to partner with AFS to bring our white-label e-commerce solutions and retail media monetization to their owned and operated stores and independent retail banners.”

“Partnering with Instacart gives our local, independent retailers the ability to offer their shoppers a world-class online shopping platform – one that meets or exceeds what other regional or national grocers are doing today,” said Jason Sokol, Vice President of Marketing at AFS.

Existing Instacart Deployments Across AFS Network

The AFS partnership builds on its member retailers’ existing collaboration with Instacart to enhance in-store and online shopping experiences.

Davis Food & Drug, Stewart’s Marketplace, and Soelberg’s Market have each deployed Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts and Carrot Tags across stores in 2024. Soelberg’s has also expanded its digital footprint by joining the Instacart App and adopting the Storefront Pro platform to power its e-commerce site.

Price Action: CART shares were trading higher by 5.96% to $39.32 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Burdun Iliya via Shutterstock