Why Tower Semiconductor Stock Is Gaining Today

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the firm unveiled a new foundry path for co-packaged optics.

The company expanded its wafer-scale 3D-IC platform to fuse silicon photonics with SiGe electronics at the wafer level.

Tower's stacked platform targets compact, power-efficient photonic subsystems for next-generation switches and AI fabrics.

From Migdal Haemek, Israel, the foundry detailed 300mm wafer bonding now spanning SiPho and SiGe BiCMOS.

The approach extends proven stacking methods first honed on high-volume backside-illuminated image sensors.

‘Next Stage 3D Integration’

Customers can integrate application-specific photonic and electronic functions into a single, bonded 3D-IC. The result aims for higher performance, tighter footprints, and streamlined packaging for co-packaged optics.

Tower said design is enabled through Cadence's validated heterogeneous integration flow.

Teams can co-simulate and verify multi-technology die, or chip, within one project using Tower's SiPho and SiGe PDKs.

"Our long-standing experience in high-volume wafer stacking for CIS technologies has laid the foundation for this next stage of 3D integration," said Marco Racanelli, President, Tower Semiconductor.

"With our advanced 300 mm wafer bonding process now supporting multiple wafer technologies on a single 3D-IC, we are enabling customers to achieve new levels of performance, functionality, and integration density needed for CPO."

Precision and reliability

Tower reported successful demonstrations of alignment accuracy and bonding reliability. Those metrics are critical for photonic coupling and high-speed electrical interconnects inside co-packaged modules.

Design Collaboration

“Tower Semiconductor and Cadence have joined forces to provide a comprehensive design flow for multi-technology stacked die," said Dr. Samir Chaudhry, VP of Customer Design Enablement, Tower Semiconductor.

"Cadence and Tower have successfully collaborated for over two decades, helping our mutual analog IC customers achieve first pass success with their complex designs", said Ashutosh Mauskar, VP, Product Management for the Custom Design and System Design and Analysis products, Cadence.

Co-packaged optics aims to push bandwidth closer to switch ASICs while trimming power per bit.

Tower's bonded platform seeks to speed development and improve first-pass success for optical-electrical subsystems.

TSEM Price Action: Tower Semiconductor shares are trading higher by 4.5% to $104.34 at last check on Wednesday.

