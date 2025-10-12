Rocket Lab, MP Materials, And IREN Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct. 6-Oct. 10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gained 18.6% this week on continued strength from the company disclosing a definitive commercial agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. Common Stock(NYSE:VZ)
- IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) gained 11.06% this week after announcing a $875 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031.
- Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) gained 11.92% this week after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $175 price forecast.
- Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) gained 14.22% this week amid continued strength after the company was mentioned at the OPENAI Dev Conference as part of the APPS SDK platform.
- Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) gained 12.81% this week after the company announced it has signed a direct contract for two dedicated Electron launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The stock gained momentum from another multi-launch deal with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) gained 13.05% this week after Benchmark raised its price forecast on the stock from $20 to $50.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gained 5.18% this week. Shares of rare earth mineral-related stocks traded higher after China’s Commerce Ministry announced that foreign suppliers must obtain approval to export certain products containing rare-earth materials.
- YPF (NYSE:YPF) gained 9.6% this week. The firm and ENI (NYSE:E) moved closer to a final investment decision on a major Argentina LNG hub after CEO Horacio Marín and Eni chief Claudio Descalzi signed a Final Technical Project Description in Buenos Aires.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) gained 6.29% this week.
- Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) gained 6.30% this week. Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintains a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $79 to $89. Also, UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $75 to $110.
