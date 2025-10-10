AST SpaceMobile Stock Hits New All-Time High After Verizon Deal: What's Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) are surging this week following a roller-coaster of news that ultimately left investors optimistic. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s major ascent was fueled by Wednesday’s announcement of a definitive commercial agreement with Verizon. Starting in 2026, the partnership will enable direct-to-cellular service from AST’s satellite network to Verizon customers’ standard smartphones, significantly extending coverage.

This landmark deal quickly overshadowed concerns from Tuesday when the stock dipped after the company filed to sell up to $800 million in stock through an at-the-market offering. While the potential for share dilution initially weighed on the stock, the strategic importance of the Verizon pact, which validates AST’s technology and commercial path, sparked a strong rally.

The week’s activity added to the stock’s remarkable gains, which have now surpassed 130% in the last month and over 300% year-to-date, as the company moves closer to launching its space-based broadband network.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s powerful upward trajectory, Benzinga Edge proprietary rankings assign ASTS a near-perfect Momentum score of 97.88.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 0.43% at $87.01 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

