Arrest Made In Threat Against Benny Johnson; Bondi Vows Crackdown On Political Violence

Benny Johnson, a conservative content creator, accused the Democratic Party of mainstreaming “violence as a political tool” during a Justice Department news conference in Florida, where Pam Bondi—the U.S. attorney general—announced an arrest tied to a death threat against him.

Bondi said federal authorities have charged George Russell Isbell, Jr. in connection with a letter that threatened Johnson and his family, reports CNN.

The attorney general detailed the case while appearing with Johnson, who described receiving a graphic message targeting his relatives and linking the threat to rhetoric he believes encourages attacks on conservatives and Christians.

Johnson blamed Democrats for cultivating a climate of intimidation and urged supporters to confront what he framed as a moral struggle.

CNN quoted Johnson, “We must understand the battle we are fighting, good versus evil, darkness versus light, and good must conquer evil. Do not make peace with evil.”

According to the criminal complaint, the letter referred to Johnson as “Charlie Kirk Jr.” and accused him and “fellow WHITE MAGA podcasters” of racism and pedophilia. The writer said Johnson should be “exterminated,” wished that “the American flag strangles the life out of you,” and added: “Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope” and “Planning any public engagements,” CNN added.

Bondi condemned threats across the political spectrum and cited recent attacks against public figures, including Rep. Melissa Hortman (D-MN), who was killed in a June shooting at her home.

She pledged to pursue “any other person” who threatens political officials, stating, “If anyone is sending a threatening communication through the mail like they did to Benny Johnson, we’re going to find them and we’re going to prosecute them,” CNN added.

Johnson’s remarks coincided with the administration’s renewed focus on Antifa, which officials describe as an organized domestic threat.

The White House last month designated Antifa a terrorist organization, and Bondi said federal agencies plan to deploy the full weight of government to dismantle the movement.

Many researchers characterize Antifa as a loose ideology rather than a hierarchical group, noting it differs from structured far-right organizations with defined leadership, the report read.

