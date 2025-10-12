Ferrari, Dow, And Applovin Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct. 6-Oct. 10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) fell 33.96% this week after the company announced it resolved arbitration with a post-COD LNG customer and faces over $1 billion damages risks after a tribunal finds a breach in BP arbitration. Also, Mizuho downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price forecast from $17 to $12.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) lost 20.88% this week. The company revised its FY25 guidance and issued FY2030 guidance.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) stock fell 18.63% this week following reports suggesting some investors have been in discussions to pull out some capital they invested in a Jefferies fund tied to First Brands Group.
- Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stock fell 16.8% this week after Bloomberg reported the SEC is probing the mobile ad-tech firm’s data-collection practices, including possible breaches of partners’ service agreements for ad targeting, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) slumped 17.77% this week. Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintains a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $170 to $270.
- Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) lost 16.13% this week.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) slumped 14.64% this week. Shares of US-linked Chinese stocks are trading lower amid a possible selloff. The stock experienced a rally in reaction to China’s Golden Week holiday, but the country also reported soft travel data.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) stock fell 13.78% this week after Evercore ISI group downgraded the stock to In-Line and lowered its price target from $185 to $169.
- Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 16.19% this week. Shares of crypto-related companies traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin.
- Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) fell 12.18% this week. Dow said the fire at its Texas Plant B was contained within a single facility block and that all personnel are safe.
