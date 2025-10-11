US Online Marketplaces Pull Listings For Prohibited China-Made Devices: Report

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr said major U.S. e-commerce platforms have scrubbed several million listings tied to banned or unauthorized Chinese electronics, intensifying Washington’s ongoing push to keep risky technology off American shelves.

Carr said in an interview that the removals covered home-security cameras, smartwatches and other connected devices from Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE and Dahua, Reuters reported.

The items either appeared on the FCC’s barred-equipment roster or lacked agency authorization. Retailers are also implementing new screening processes under FCC oversight to stop prohibited gear from reappearing.

The FCC issued a fresh notice reminding companies which products fall under U.S. prohibitions, including specific video-surveillance equipment. Carr warned the devices could enable the Chinese state to “surveil Americans, disrupt communications networks and otherwise threaten U.S. national security,” underscoring how internet-connected hardware can create backdoor risks across homes and critical infrastructure.

U.S. agencies have steadily tightened restrictions on Chinese telecom and electronics firms amid espionage and data-security concerns.

Reuters said the FCC has previously placed Huawei, ZTE Corp., China Mobile, and China Telecom on its “Covered List,” limiting the import or sale of new equipment.

The commission plans an Oct. 28 vote to bar authorization of devices containing components from Covered List entities and to allow targeted prohibitions of already-authorized equipment in certain cases.

In March, the FCC disclosed active investigations into multiple Covered List companies, including Huawei, ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Pacifica Networks/ComNet, and China Unicom. Carr said the agency will “keep our efforts up,” signaling continued enforcement, retailer audits, and potential new rules to close compliance gaps in online marketplaces.

