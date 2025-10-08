3 Apparel Stocks See Sharp Drop In Momentum Rankings This Week

Three apparel stocks have exhibited marked deterioration in momentum this week, as reflected by their week-on-week momentum percentile changes.
What Does Momentum Ranking Mean?
The momentum percentile, as defined by Benzinga Stock Edge Rankings methodology, reflects a stock's relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility compared to peers, offering an essential measure to track when evaluating shifts in investor sentiment and market trends.
3 Apparel Stocks With Weakening Momentum
Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD), Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCI), and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) slipped in momentum rankings this week.
Allbirds
- BIRD saw its momentum percentile decline from 50.12 last week to 34.19 this week, representing a drop of 15.93 points.
- The stock has jumped by 92.37% year-to-date and 82.61% over a year.
- It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Neo-Concept International Group Holdings
- NCI also faced a sharp deterioration in momentum, sliding from a percentile score of 14.63 to 10.34, a plunge of 4.29 points.
- The stock was lower by 36.50% YTD and 28.11% in a year.
- This stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short term but a weaker trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.
Shoe Carnival
- SCVL joined its cohort in the bottom percentile for momentum, with its score falling from 11.62 to 11.07—a decrease of 0.55 points week-on-week.
- Lower by 36.95% YTD, the stock was down 47.77% over the year.
- It had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Price Action
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.37% at $669.12, while the QQQ declined 0.53% to $604.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.
The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher on Wednesday.
