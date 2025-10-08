3 Apparel Stocks See Sharp Drop In Momentum Rankings This Week

Three apparel stocks have exhibited marked deterioration in momentum this week, as reflected by their week-on-week momentum percentile changes.

What Does Momentum Ranking Mean?

The momentum percentile, as defined by Benzinga Stock Edge Rankings methodology, reflects a stock's relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility compared to peers, offering an essential measure to track when evaluating shifts in investor sentiment and market trends.

3 Apparel Stocks With Weakening Momentum

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD), Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCI), and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) slipped in momentum rankings this week.

Allbirds

BIRD saw its momentum percentile decline from 50.12 last week to 34.19 this week, representing a drop of 15.93 points.

The stock has jumped by 92.37% year-to-date and 82.61% over a year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings

NCI also faced a sharp deterioration in momentum, sliding from a percentile score of 14.63 to 10.34, a plunge of 4.29 points.

The stock was lower by 36.50% YTD and 28.11% in a year.

This stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short term but a weaker trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Shoe Carnival

SCVL joined its cohort in the bottom percentile for momentum, with its score falling from 11.62 to 11.07—a decrease of 0.55 points week-on-week.

Lower by 36.95% YTD, the stock was down 47.77% over the year.

It had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.37% at $669.12, while the QQQ declined 0.53% to $604.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher on Wednesday.

