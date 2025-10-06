3 Undervalued Energy Stocks Turning Into Hot Buys

Three dynamic energy stocks have asserted themselves as top picks for value investors this week, each breaking into the top decile of value rankings among their peers.
Understanding The Value Ranking
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ value metric is a composite, percentile-based metric that evaluates a stock's relative worth by comparing its market price to various fundamental measures such as earnings, assets, sales, and operating performance.
This percentile ranking allows investors to assess, at a glance, which stocks are priced attractively compared to their sector and industry peers at any given time
Top 3 Undervalued Oil & Gas Stocks
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (NYSE:REPX), and YPF SA (NYSE:YPF), operating in the oil & gas sector, not only benefit from industry tailwinds but also stand out in terms of valuation metrics, as indicated by a marked improvement in their value percentile scores over the last week.
KNOT Offshore Partners
- The value percentile for KNOP jumped from 87.69 to 90.45—a week-on-week increase of 2.76 points.
- The stock has jumped by 48.39% year-to-date and 33.44% over a year.
- It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Riley Exploration Permian
- REPX saw its value ranking strengthen from 89.99 to 91.26, recording a 1.27-point increase over the previous week.
- The stock was lower by 18.66% YTD and 5.27% in a year.
- This stock maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a robust growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
YPF SA
- YPF advanced from a percentile score of 89.80 to 91.82, marking a robust gain of 2.02 points
- Lower by 45.85% YTD, the stock was up 9.87% over the year.
- It had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Price Action
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 0.31% at $671.26, while the QQQ advanced 0.65% to $607.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.
