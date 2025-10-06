Nasdaq 100 Top 25,000 As AMD Spikes, Gold Eyes $4,000: What's Moving Markets Monday?

Tech and AI-related stocks continued to propel Wall Street to new record highs Monday, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) surging nearly 30% after unveiling a landmark investment in OpenAI.

The Nasdaq 100 crossed the 25,000 milestone for the first time, rising more than 1% and extending its year-to-date gain to almost 20%.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to fresh record highs near 6,750, while the Dow traded flat and the Russell 2000 added 0.5%, also setting new records.

Under the multi-year agreement, AMD will supply OpenAI with GPUs to power large-scale AI workloads, a deal analysts say could unlock billions in new revenue.

The pact includes plans for up to six gigawatts of GPU deployments and a warrant for up to 160 million AMD shares, vesting as performance targets are met.

For AMD, it marks the strongest single-day rally since April 2016, when shares jumped 52%.

The announcement drew praise from Trump's AI Czar, Alex Sacks, who said the AMD–OpenAI partnership "shows how fast the AI hardware race is expanding and how competitive this market has become."

Meanwhile, gold's relentless rally continued in parallel with equities, underscoring an unusually tight correlation between the two assets.

Gold futures hit a record $3,995 per ounce, up 50% year-to-date, while silver advanced 0.8%, reaching its highest level since April 2011. Oil prices climbed nearly 2% after Russia reported refinery disruptions following weekend drone attacks.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered above $125,000, up 1.2% after touching an all-time high of $125,750 over the weekend.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % chg • Nasdaq 100 25,021.96 1% • Russell 2000 2,496.29 0.8% • S&P 500 6,745.91 0.4% • Dow Jones 46,661.43 -0.2% Updated 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.4% to $617.63.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 0.4% to $617.63. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% down to $466.45.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% down to $466.45. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $608.19.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.9% to $608.19. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rallied 0.9% to $248.10.

(NYSE:IWM) rallied 0.9% to $248.10. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 1.5%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) lagged, down 0.8%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Name % Change Advanced Micro Devices Inc. +28.3% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) +6.4% Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) +5.4% Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) +5.2% Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) +4.8%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Name % Change Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) −4.7% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) −4.2% AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) −4.0% Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) −3.4% International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) −3.3%

Loading... Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock