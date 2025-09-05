Wall Street Retreats, Broadcom Rallies, Gold Smashes $3,600: What's Moving Markets Friday?

- Nonfarm payrolls grew by a meager 22,000 in August, after July’s weak 79,000 and a June revision showing a 13,000 job loss.
- Oil prices tumbled, with WTI crude sliding 3.1% to $61.51 a barrel, on track for the lowest close since early June.
- Special Access: Get Market Moving News Up to 15 Minutes Before Bloomberg & CNBC →
A rather disappointing jobs report is challenging Wall Street's optimism over looming rate cuts, as labor market weakness stirs fresh concerns about the economy.
- SPY is falling from record highs. Check live prices here.
Nonfarm payrolls grew by a meager 22,000 in August, after July's weak 79,000 and a June revision showing a 13,000 job loss — the worst since 2020. The three-month hiring pace has collapsed to 29,000, locking in expectations for Fed rate cuts in September, October and December.
By midday in New York, all major large-cap indices had slipped modestly, despite both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones opening the session at record highs.
Cyclical sectors came under pressure, with energy, financials and industrials each down more than 1% on the day, reflecting mounting growth concerns. In contrast, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and materials outperformed.
Gold continued to shine, with spot prices breaking a new record above $3,600 per ounce — marking what could be its seventh gain in eight sessions. The metal is now up 37% year-to-date, on track for its best-performing year since 1978.
Treasuries also moved higher as yields fell across the curve. The two-year yield slid 12 basis points to 3.47%, while the 30-year yield dipped below 4.80%.
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT gained 1.5%, extending its winning streak to three days and returning to late-April levels.
Oil prices tumbled, with WTI crude sliding 3.1% to $61.51 a barrel, on track for the lowest close since early June, after Saudi Arabia pushed OPEC+ to continue raising production quotas despite oversupply concerns.
Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $110,000.
Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|Chg %
|Russell 2000
|2,383.65
|+0.2%
|Nasdaq 100
|23,615.13
|-0.1%
|S&P 500
|6,473.50
|-0.4%
|Dow Jones
|45,385.39
|-0.5%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.5% to $593.48.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.25.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.2% to $574.31.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.1% higher to $236.85.
- The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE outperformed, up 0.8%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 2.1%.
Stocks On The Move Friday
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO rallied 9% after reporting strong results last quarter and providing an upbeat guidance. Peers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell 5% and 3%, respectively.
- Tesla Inc. TSLA advanced 2.6% after its board proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, a package that could be valued at as much as $1 trillion over the next 10 years.
- Guidewire Software GWRE surged 19% after the insurance-software company issued a fiscal 2026 revenue outlook that came in above analyst forecasts.
- Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU tumbled 19%. The retailer delivered stronger-than-expected earnings, but a downward revision to its forward guidance overshadowed the results.
- Earnings news also fueled moves in several other names: Samsara Inc. IOT rallied 15%, DocuSign Inc. DOCU climbed 4%, UiPath Inc. PATH rose 4.5% and Copart Inc. CPRT fell 5.44%.
Read Now:
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.