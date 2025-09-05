Wall Street Retreats, Broadcom Rallies, Gold Smashes $3,600: What's Moving Markets Friday?

A rather disappointing jobs report is challenging Wall Street's optimism over looming rate cuts, as labor market weakness stirs fresh concerns about the economy.

SPY is falling from record highs. Check live prices here.

Nonfarm payrolls grew by a meager 22,000 in August, after July's weak 79,000 and a June revision showing a 13,000 job loss — the worst since 2020. The three-month hiring pace has collapsed to 29,000, locking in expectations for Fed rate cuts in September, October and December.

By midday in New York, all major large-cap indices had slipped modestly, despite both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones opening the session at record highs.

Cyclical sectors came under pressure, with energy, financials and industrials each down more than 1% on the day, reflecting mounting growth concerns. In contrast, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and materials outperformed.

Gold continued to shine, with spot prices breaking a new record above $3,600 per ounce — marking what could be its seventh gain in eight sessions. The metal is now up 37% year-to-date, on track for its best-performing year since 1978.

Treasuries also moved higher as yields fell across the curve. The two-year yield slid 12 basis points to 3.47%, while the 30-year yield dipped below 4.80%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT gained 1.5%, extending its winning streak to three days and returning to late-April levels.

Oil prices tumbled, with WTI crude sliding 3.1% to $61.51 a barrel, on track for the lowest close since early June, after Saudi Arabia pushed OPEC+ to continue raising production quotas despite oversupply concerns.

Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $110,000.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Russell 2000 2,383.65 +0.2% Nasdaq 100 23,615.13 -0.1% S&P 500 6,473.50 -0.4% Dow Jones 45,385.39 -0.5% Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.5% to $593.48.

eased 0.5% to $593.48. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.25.

slipped 0.6% to $454.25. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.2% to $574.31.

eased 0.2% to $574.31. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.1% higher to $236.85.

inched 0.1% higher to $236.85. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE outperformed, up 0.8%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 2.1%.

Stocks On The Move Friday

Broadcom Inc. AVGO rallied 9% after reporting strong results last quarter and providing an upbeat guidance. Peers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell 5% and 3%, respectively.

rallied 9% after reporting strong results last quarter and providing an upbeat guidance. Peers and fell 5% and 3%, respectively. Tesla Inc . TSLA advanced 2.6% after its board proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, a package that could be valued at as much as $1 trillion over the next 10 years.

. advanced 2.6% after its board proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, a package that could be valued at as much as $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Guidewire Software GWRE surged 19% after the insurance-software company issued a fiscal 2026 revenue outlook that came in above analyst forecasts.

surged 19% after the insurance-software company issued a fiscal 2026 revenue outlook that came in above analyst forecasts. Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU tumbled 19%. The retailer delivered stronger-than-expected earnings, but a downward revision to its forward guidance overshadowed the results.

tumbled 19%. The retailer delivered stronger-than-expected earnings, but a downward revision to its forward guidance overshadowed the results. Earnings news also fueled moves in several other names: Samsara Inc. IOT rallied 15%, DocuSign Inc. DOCU climbed 4%, UiPath Inc. PATH rose 4.5% and Copart Inc. CPRT fell 5.44%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Now:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.