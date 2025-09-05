Skyscrapers with stock market graphs overlay.
September 5, 2025 12:59 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Retreats, Broadcom Rallies, Gold Smashes $3,600: What's Moving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

A rather disappointing jobs report is challenging Wall Street's optimism over looming rate cuts, as labor market weakness stirs fresh concerns about the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls grew by a meager 22,000 in August, after July's weak 79,000 and a June revision showing a 13,000 job loss — the worst since 2020. The three-month hiring pace has collapsed to 29,000, locking in expectations for Fed rate cuts in September, October and December.

By midday in New York, all major large-cap indices had slipped modestly, despite both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones opening the session at record highs.

Cyclical sectors came under pressure, with energy, financials and industrials each down more than 1% on the day, reflecting mounting growth concerns. In contrast, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and materials outperformed.

Gold continued to shine, with spot prices breaking a new record above $3,600 per ounce — marking what could be its seventh gain in eight sessions. The metal is now up 37% year-to-date, on track for its best-performing year since 1978.

Treasuries also moved higher as yields fell across the curve. The two-year yield slid 12 basis points to 3.47%, while the 30-year yield dipped below 4.80%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT gained 1.5%, extending its winning streak to three days and returning to late-April levels.

Oil prices tumbled, with WTI crude sliding 3.1% to $61.51 a barrel, on track for the lowest close since early June, after Saudi Arabia pushed OPEC+ to continue raising production quotas despite oversupply concerns.

Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $110,000.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Russell 20002,383.65+0.2%
Nasdaq 10023,615.13-0.1%
S&P 5006,473.50-0.4%
Dow Jones45,385.39-0.5%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.5% to $593.48.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA slipped 0.6% to $454.25.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.2% to $574.31.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.1% higher to $236.85.
  • The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE outperformed, up 0.8%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 2.1%.

Stocks On The Move Friday

  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO rallied 9% after reporting strong results last quarter and providing an upbeat guidance. Peers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell 5% and 3%, respectively.
  • Tesla Inc. TSLA advanced 2.6% after its board proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, a package that could be valued at as much as $1 trillion over the next 10 years.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE surged 19% after the insurance-software company issued a fiscal 2026 revenue outlook that came in above analyst forecasts.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU tumbled 19%. The retailer delivered stronger-than-expected earnings, but a downward revision to its forward guidance overshadowed the results.
  • Earnings news also fueled moves in several other names: Samsara Inc. IOT rallied 15%, DocuSign Inc. DOCU climbed 4%, UiPath Inc. PATH rose 4.5% and Copart Inc. CPRT fell 5.44%.
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

