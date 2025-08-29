Opendoor Stock Extends Gains, Rises Over 3% In After-Hours Session

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN stock is trending on Friday.

After-Hours Climb

According to the Benzinga Pro data, the San Francisco-based company climbed 3.74% to $4.43 in after-hours trading on Thursday following significant insider buying activity and continued momentum from Federal Reserve rate cut speculation.

Insider Buying Signals Confidence

Company President Shrisha Radhakrishna purchased 30,000 shares of OPEN stock on Thursday, at prices of $4.27 and $4.42 per share, according to SEC Form 4 filings. The $128,120 open market purchase brings his total holdings to 4.28 million shares.

The timing aligns with Radhakrishna’s recent promotion to interim principal executive officer on August 15. His compensation package includes a $700,000 base salary and $250,000 retention bonus, signaling the board’s commitment to leadership stability during the company’s transformation.

Technical Resistance and Rate Cut Momentum

OPEN shares have experienced extreme volatility, surging 103.33% year-to-date with a trading range of $0.51 to $5.87. The stock faces technical resistance near $4.85, a level that has triggered selling pressure repeatedly over two years.

The iBuying platform benefits directly from Federal Reserve policy shifts. Lower interest rates increase housing market activity and consumer affordability, core drivers of Opendoor’s business model.

Sector Sympathy Play Emerges

Competitor Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rallied in sympathy, gaining over 310% in two months. Investment banks including Morgan Stanley MS, Goldman Sachs GS, and JPMorgan Chase JPM forecast multiple rate cuts through 2026.

Market observers note both stocks have developed meme-like characteristics, with rapid price swings driven more by momentum than fundamentals. The $3.67 billion market cap company trades with average daily volume of 393.45 million shares, reflecting heightened retail investor interest.

Price Action: The digital real estate company closed at $4.27 on Thursday, rising 6.22% for the day.

With a strong Momentum in the 97th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that OPEN has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

