August 3, 2025 8:46 AM 2 min read

Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

1. Novo Nordisk NVO has slumped over 31% this week after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook. The company cited reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration.

2. Baxter International Inc. BAX stock has lost 24.25% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered the fiscal year 2025 outlook.

3. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares fell 16.70% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

4. ATI Inc. ATI stock fell 19.77% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued third quarter adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Also Read: Berkshire Hathaway Warns of ‘Adverse Consequences on Most, If Not All, Operating Businesses’ as Q2 Results Reflect Mounting Global Pressures

5. Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares decreased 19.38% after the company released second-quarter results.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

6. Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stock slumped 18.3% this week  after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

7. Anheuser-Busch Inbev BUD shares declined 15.67% after the company’s second-quarter sales missed estimates and total volumes declined.

8. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS stock decreased 18% this week after the company withheld 2025 revenue and profit forecasts amid macro uncertainty.

9. Exelixis, Inc. EXEL stock fell 18.54% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

10. Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock decreased 18.38% this week  after the company issued third adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

ATI Logo
ATIATI Inc
$76.25-0.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.49
Growth
93.48
Quality
N/A
Value
54.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BAX Logo
BAXBaxter International Inc
$22.151.79%
BUD Logo
BUDAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
$57.01-1.14%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$313.99-16.9%
CSL Logo
CSLCarlisle Companies Inc
$352.52-0.62%
ENTG Logo
ENTGEntegris Inc
$75.66-3.57%
EXEL Logo
EXELExelixis Inc
$37.262.87%
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$27.72-6.22%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$48.332.68%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$84.91-1.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved