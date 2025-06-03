Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Credo Technology Group shares jumped 14.3% to $71.60 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:
Gainers
- NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares jumped 192.4% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. NewGenIvf Group recently announced a $30 million investment in Solana Digital Asset staking.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI surged 36.4% to $0.5878 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will raised $13.5 million through the sale of 18 million common shares at $0.75 each to non-US investors.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 36.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently announced a $4 million public offering.
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN jumped 31.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia recently provided an update on its merger with Betaliq and reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK surged 25.2% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Northern Dynasty Minerals received payment of $12 million representing the third tranche investment under the company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022.
- Basel Medical Group Ltd BMGL gained 24% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after falling 35% on Monday.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX climbed 21.1% to $49.84 in pre-market trading following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN rose 18.4% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday.
- BioNTech SE BNTX gained 8.4% to $122.62 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares jumped 18% on Monday after the company entered into an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance bispecific antibody BNT327 for solid tumors.
Losers
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI shares dipped 16% to $0.4119 in pre-market trading after jumping over 75% on Monday.
- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. ZONE shares fell 17.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 32% on Monday.
- PS International Group Ltd. PSIG fell 16.7% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- ModivCare Inc. MODV fell 15% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 96% on Monday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS shares tumbled 14.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 63% on Monday.
- Volato Group, Inc. SOAR declined 14.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Monday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 5.9% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Monday.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 5.8% to $5.41 in today's pre-market trading.
- Pearson plc PSO dipped 5% to $15.24 in pre-market trading.
- GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL shares fell 4.8% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.