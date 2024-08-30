Chipmakers Tick Up As Nvidia Halts Sell-Off, Dollar Rises As Traders Revise Fed Wagers: What's Driving Markets Friday?

Wall Street is seeing a relatively timid session, with the major indices displaying a slight negative performance.

While a timid rebound in semiconductor stocks is taking shape, aided by NVIDIA Corp. NVDA’s pause of the sell-off in the previous session, the Dow Jones edged lower after reaching record highs the day before.

The weak risk sentiment on Friday threatens to end the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100's streak of three consecutive weekly rallies

The AI darling rose by 1% by midday in New York, contributing to the positive momentum in chipmakers, buoyed by strong earnings from Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL and MongoDB Inc. MDB.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index — remained flat in July, breaking a three-month streak of declines.

While the index came in slightly below expectations of an increase, personal spending and income data accelerated more than anticipated, indicating that the positive momentum among U.S. consumers extended into the first month of the current quarter.

The dollar gained 0.3% on the back of the economic data, as traders trimmed expectations on a large 50-basis-point rate cut in September. The greenback’s strength pressured commodities: gold dropped 0.7%, while oil declined by 2.7%.

The sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains negative, with Bitcoin BTC/USD down 2.3%.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Nasdaq 100 19,367.31 0.2% S&P 500 5,588.51 -0.1% Dow Jones 41,177.11 -0.4% Russell 2000 2,192.94 -0.4% Updated at 12:30 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was 0.1% lower to $557.38.

was 0.1% lower to $557.38. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 0.4% to $412.33.

fell 0.4% to $412.33. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ was up 0.1% to $470.97.

was up 0.1% to $470.97. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 0.6% to $217.58.

fell 0.6% to $217.58. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up by 0.1%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down by 0.7%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

Marvell Technology Inc. rose 9.1%; eer MongoDB Inc. soared 16%.

rose 9.1%; eer soared 16%. Other stocks reacting to company earnings included Autodesk, Inc. ADSK up 1.7%, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL up 3%, Elastic N.V. ESTC down over 27%, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU down about 0.7% and Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA down 4.3%).

up 1.7%, up 3%, down over 27%, down about 0.7% and down 4.3%). Intel Corp. INTC soared by 7.7% after rumors indicating he company is considering options, including separating its product design and manufacturing divisions.

