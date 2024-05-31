What's Going On With PENN Entertainment Stock Friday?

Loading... Loading...

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company’s shareholder, Donerail Group, sent a letter to the company’s Board saying the company could get ‘up to double its current trading price in the event of a sale.’

Donerail Group, in a statement, said the company’s misguided interactive strategy and poor capital allocation have affected shareholder value. As a result, PENN Entertainment is currently trading at a steep discount to its intrinsic value, Donerail added.

The shareholder specifically raised concerns about the Board’s decision to reward CEO Jay Snowden with excessive compensation of nearly $100 million despite significant financial underperformance and stock price declines.

According to Benzinga Pro, PENN stock has lost over 32% in the past year.

Donerail Group also highlighted management’s track record of failed deals, including the headline-generating Barstool Sports sale for $1.

Earlier this month, the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Total liquidity as of March 31, 2024 was $1.9 billion inclusive of $903.6 million in cash and equivalents. Traditional net debt as of the end of the quarter was $1.7 billion.

Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 17.1% to $17.13 at last check Friday.

Read Next: Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Bringing Back Adviser Peter Navarro For Potential Second Term Despite Prison Sentence: ‘I Would Absolutely Have Peter Back’

Photo via Shutterstock