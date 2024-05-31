What's Going On With PENN Entertainment Stock Friday?

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN shares are trading higher on Friday.
The company’s shareholder, Donerail Group, sent a letter to the company’s Board saying the company could get ‘up to double its current trading price in the event of a sale.’
Donerail Group, in a statement, said the company’s misguided interactive strategy and poor capital allocation have affected shareholder value. As a result, PENN Entertainment is currently trading at a steep discount to its intrinsic value, Donerail added.
The shareholder specifically raised concerns about the Board’s decision to reward CEO Jay Snowden with excessive compensation of nearly $100 million despite significant financial underperformance and stock price declines.
According to Benzinga Pro, PENN stock has lost over 32% in the past year.
Donerail Group also highlighted management’s track record of failed deals, including the headline-generating Barstool Sports sale for $1.
Earlier this month, the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Total liquidity as of March 31, 2024 was $1.9 billion inclusive of $903.6 million in cash and equivalents. Traditional net debt as of the end of the quarter was $1.7 billion.
Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 17.1% to $17.13 at last check Friday.
Read Next: Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Bringing Back Adviser Peter Navarro For Potential Second Term Despite Prison Sentence: ‘I Would Absolutely Have Peter Back’
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.