Donald Trump Floats Idea Of Bringing Back Adviser Peter Navarro For Potential Second Term Despite Prison Sentence: 'I Would Absolutely Have Peter Back'

Peter Navarro, a former top White House adviser to Donald Trump, isn’t reportedly interested in a pardon should “the boss” return to power.

“I will not give the Supreme Court any excuse to duck what is otherwise a landmark constitutional case regarding the separation of powers and executive privilege,” Navarro wrote to The Wall Street Journal from prison in Miami, mentioning his ongoing appeal pending before a federal appeals court.

The 74-year-old is two months into a four-month sentence, after he was convicted for contempt of Congress related to his refusal to cooperate with a House panel probing the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Navarro, noted for his steadfast loyalty to Trump, is a controversial figure recognized for his role as a White House China hawk and pandemic response advisor. His steadfast allegiance to Trump has come at a significant cost, as he is the first White House official in history to be incarcerated for contempt, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Navarro, despite not seeking a pardon, could find a place in a potential new Trump administration if he desires.

“I would absolutely have Peter back. This outrageous behavior by the Democrats should not have happened,” Trump said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

Comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans, the Jan. 6 committee, which included former Rep. Liz Cheney, sought to interview Navarro. They were interested in his strategy, outlined in a book, to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification of Joe Biden‘s victory.

Navarro was convicted by federal jurors in September on two misdemeanor charges of congressional contempt, leading to his imprisonment, reported The Guardian.

Despite this, he has maintained his influence within Trump’s circle, with several key figures visiting him during his confinement. This has sparked speculation, even before The Wall Street Journal’s recent report, that he could have a significant role in a potential second Trump administration. This comes amid ongoing legal challenges for Trump, including indictments related to election subversion, improper retention of classified materials and concealment of hush-money payments to an adult film actor, The Guardian added.

