Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

This week concludes the quarter, with the S&P 500 gaining 10.2%, its largest first-quarter increase in five years since a 13.1% gain in 2019. The Dow Jones gained 5.6%, its highest first-quarter gain since 2021, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.1% during Q1.



The February PCE report exceeded expectations with a 2.5% inflation rate and a 0.8% increase in spending, hinting at delayed Federal Reserve rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarified that this unexpected inflation surge won’t rush the Fed into reducing rates.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“‘Time To Buy’ Apple Stock, Says Expert: ‘Out Of All Mag 7 Stocks, After Maybe Tesla, Apple Is Currently The Most Hated’” by Rounak Jain, elaborates on an analyst’s stance that Apple Inc. AAPL is excessively undervalued due to pessimism around its DOJ lawsuit and sales drop in China, suggesting now is an opportune time to invest.

“Tesla Hiring Another Key Role For Optimus Humanoid Robot: Could Highly Anticipated Launch Be Nearing?” by Chris Katje, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA is advancing its Optimus humanoid robot project, evidenced by a new job listing for a Service Technical Writer, hinting at an approaching launch.

“Dogecoin Jumps 15% Ahead Of Doge Day, Whale Transactions Up” by Khyathi Dalal, covers the surge in the price of Dogecoin DOGE/USD ahead of Doge Day, driven by whale transactions and a notable increase in daily active addresses.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Microsoft’s ‘iPhone Moment:’ Analyst Sees 19% Upside For Tech Giant’s Stock As Copilot AI Usage Surges

Bitcoin Between ‘$75K To $80K Pre-Halving,’ Crypto Investor Predicts: Open Interest Hits All-Time High

Gold Prices Rise To All-Time Highs, Mark Best Month In 4 Years: Mining Stocks Rally As Traders Anticipate Windfall Gains

The Bears

“Jim Cramer Says GameStop Is Arguably The Worst Company In America,” by Adam Eckert, features Jim Cramer’s harsh comments on GameStop Corp. GME after its underwhelming fourth-quarter earnings.

“Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun To Resign In 2024: ‘Eyes Of The World Are On Us’ (UPDATED)” by Piero Cingari, reveals that Boeing Co. BA CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by the end of 2024 as part of a broad leadership shakeup amid efforts to recover from the 737 Max crisis.

Loading... Loading...

“Trump's DJT Stock Is Worth 52x More Than Nvidia By 1 Data Point: Meme Stock Potential Could Make Expensive Short For Investors” by Chris Katje, discusses how Trump Media & Technology Group DJT has surged in value, reaching a price-to-sales ratio vastly outpacing NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, amid speculation it may become a meme stock.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Kerrisdale Capital Is Short MicroStrategy Stock, Long Bitcoin: ‘Things Have Gotten Carried Away’

Fed’s Waller Sends Shiver Down Investors’ Spines: ‘There Is No Rush To Cut’ Interest Rates

US Companies In Japan Wary On Market Intervention As Yen Hits 34-Year Low Vs. Dollar

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

