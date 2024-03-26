Tesla Hiring Another Key Role For Optimus Humanoid Robot: Could Highly Anticipated Launch Be Nearing?

Loading... Loading...

Known best for its electric vehicles, Tesla Inc TSLA is expanding into other fields including artificial intelligence and robotics. The company announced its humanoid robot in 2021 and unveiled a prototype at a company event in 2022.

A new job posting hints that the humanoid robot production timeline could be on schedule and progressing along.

What Happened: A humanoid robot that could help with labor shortages and complete tasks unwanted by people could be nearing reality.

A new job posting from Tesla spotted by Teslarati highlighted the role of "Service Technical Writer," who could be used to make Optimus user guides.

"We are looking for a skilled Service Technical Writer with a passion for robotics and a strong background in technical communication to join our team," the job posting reads.

The job applicant would be responsible for "creating comprehensive and user-friendly documentation" for robotics. This includes training manuals, service manuals and troubleshooting guides and more.

The expected compensation listed is a range of $60,000 to $222,000 annually, with stock awards and benefits also available. The job location is listed as Palo Alto, California.

Why It's Important: The writer of guides for troubleshooting and training could be important to the creation and adoption of the Optimus bot.

The hiring of this position could signal that prototypes have performed well and the bot could be closer to being publicly released.

Tesla also recently posted a job opening that teased field tests for Optimus, according to Teslarati.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Tesla bots could begin shipping to customers in 2025. The latest job postings from the company could show that the current timeline is on track.

"I think we've got a good chance of shipping some number of Optimus units next year," Musk said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in January.

