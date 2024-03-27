Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading slightly below $69,000, as open interest and exchange inflows hit record highs, signaling potential bullish momentum ahead.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin is consolidating near its current peak. He predicts a test of all-time highs, reaching $75,000 to $80,000 before the next halving, with altcoins potentially outperforming during the consolidation or correction phase.

Analyst Ali Martinez identifies Bitcoin’s significant resistance between $70,180 and $70,600. A breakthrough could lead to new all-time highs.

Crypto trader Jelle expressed bullish sentiment:

Former poker pro turned crypto trader TradeButWhy believes this marks the start of a significant Bitcoin-led run, assuming an explosive move towards $100,000 and beyond.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has gained 9.5% over the past week and 22% monthly. IntoTheBlock data shows 98% of Bitcoin holders are in profit.

Transactions over $100,000 increased from 7,305 on March 24 to 11,729 on March 26. Exchange inflows surged from $2.6 billion to $3.2 billion, while outflows rose from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion.

CoinGlass data reveals that open interest hit an all-time high of $38.2 billion, up from $26 billion on March 1.

Amid the bullish momentum, traders may want to explore the best cryptocurrency exchanges with the upcoming Bitcoin halving in mind.

