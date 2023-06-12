U.S. stocks are set to start the week on an upbeat note, as traders begin to bake in a pause by the Federal Reserve when it meets this week. Technology stocks could large the charge but oil’s slide could weigh down on the space. Nervousness over Tuesday’s inflation data could keep some traders on the tenterhook, potentially tempering market optimism.

Cues From Past Week's Trading:

The major averages flitted around in the week ended June 9, as anxiety concerning a recession and the Fed's monetary policy move in June tempered the ongoing upward momentum of the markets. All three averages closed higher for the week, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth straight week and the Nasdaq Composite has been higher for seven straight weeks.

The S&P 500 Index is now officially in the bull market territory, having rallied over 20% from its October lows. Techs have led from the front in the current market upturn.

U.S. Indices’ Performance on Friday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite Index +0.18% 12,256.92 S&P 500 Index +0.05% 4,136.12 Dow Industrials -0.17% 33,618.69

Analyst Color:

LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist weighed in on the recent market rally. The S&P 500's entry into a new bull market suggests the Oct. 12 low can now be labeled as a bear market low, the analyst said.

Turnquist noted that it took 165 trading days for the index to surpass the 20% threshold of the bear market low, marking the second longest period to confirm a new bull market in nearly 75 years.

The LPL analyst sees more gains ahead. Drawing on historical forward returns after a bull market, he noted that the average and median return 12 months after a bull market officially starts were 18-19%.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Monday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.44% S&P 500 -0.39% Dow -0.39% R2K -0.63%

In premarket trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 0.18% to $430.66 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ rose 0.36% at $355.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The action on Main Street picks up pace in the unfolding week. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that kickstarts on Tuesday headlines the week's economic events.

Traders are also likely to stay focused on the consumer price inflation data due on Tuesday, retail sales data, a couple of regional manufacturing data, and a consumer sentiment reading.

On Monday, the Federal Reserve of New York is due to release the results of its consumer inflation expectations survey for May at 11 a.m. EDT. The April survey showed one-year consumer expectations at 4.4%, down from 4.7% in March.

The Treasury will auction six-month Treasury bills and three-year Treasury notes at 11 a.m. EDT and 10-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. EDT.

The Federal Budget for May will be released at 2 p.m. EDT, with the consensus estimate calling for a deficit of $236 billion.

See also: Best Futures Brokers

Stocks In Focus:

Biogen, Inc. BIIB climbed over 4% in premarket trading after an Adcom unanimously voted that the Phase 3 trial of Leqembi verified its efficacy for treating early-stage Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi is being co-developed with Eisai Company Limited ESALY .

climbed over 4% in premarket trading after an Adcom unanimously voted that the Phase 3 trial of Leqembi verified its efficacy for treating early-stage Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi is being co-developed with . Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY skyrocketed over 66% after Novartis AG NVS announced a deal to buy the biotech for $40 per share in cash.

skyrocketed over 66% after announced a deal to buy the biotech for $40 per share in cash. Illumina, Inc. ILMN rose over 2% after its CEO Francis de Souza quit following a proxy battle with Carl Icahn over its strategic direction.

rose over 2% after its CEO quit following a proxy battle with over its strategic direction. Oracle Corp. ORCL is due to report its quarterly results after the market close. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a $130 price target.



Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures plunged early in the Europe session. A barrel of crude oil traded down about 2.51% at $68.41 a barrel on Monday. The commodity fell 1.7% on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 0.003 percentage points but remained elevated at 3.743%.

Most Asian markets advanced modestly or moderately on Monday, tracking the positive lead from Wall Street on Friday and amid expectations of a Fed pause. The South Korean and New Zealand markets bucked the uptrend and the Chinese market ended mixed.

European markets traded higher in late-morning trading on Monday.

Read Next: Imminent CPI Report: Pivotal Inflation Showdown Could Halt Fed’s Rate Hikes