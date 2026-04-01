The stock’s positive momentum comes as the broader market experienced gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 futures rising 0.8%, indicating a favorable environment for growth stocks.

Earnings Snapshot

Tilray Brands reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share, while revenue rose to $206.7 million, topping the $201.4 million consensus estimate.

Net revenue rose 11% to a record $206.7 million in the third quarter, up from $185.8 million a year earlier.

Tilray reported 73% growth in international cannabis net revenue and a 100% increase in cannabis flower sales volume year-over-year.

The company also highlighted that its Canadian adult-use and medical cannabis net revenue combined increased by 8% year-over-year, reinforcing its leadership position in the Canadian market.

Gross profit increased 6% to a record $55.0 million in the third quarter compared to $52.0 million a year earlier. Gross margin was 27% in the third quarter compared to 28%.

In addition, the acquisition of BrewDog for approximately 40 million pounds ($53.27 million) positions Tilray as a significant player in the global craft beverage industry, enhancing its distribution capabilities across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S.

The company reported a strong balance sheet with $265 million in cash and marketable securities, providing ample flexibility for future strategic opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $10.7 million in the third quarter compared to $9.0 million a year earlier.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $62 million to $72 million. This represents growth of 13% to 31% compared with fiscal year 2025.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 21.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a mixed technical picture. Shares have decreased 1.10% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.24, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3548, below its signal line at -0.3442, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Tilray Brands is slated to provide its next financial update on July 27, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 25 cents (Up from 20 cents)

: 25 cents (Up from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $240.63 million (Up from $224.53 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $7.00) (Mar. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $7.00) (Mar. 30) Roth Capital: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Jan. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Tilray Brands, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 6 — Stock is showing moderate performance indicators.

The Verdict: Tilray’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting potential for upward momentum as the company continues to expand its market presence.

Top ETF Exposure

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ): 15.49% Weight

Significance: Because TLRY carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TLRY Stock Price Activity: Tilray Brands shares were up 6.06% at $6.86 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock