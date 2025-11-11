MicroVision Reports Q3 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

MVIS stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: MicroVision reported quarterly losses of five cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of seven cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $241,000, which missed the consensus estimate of $250,000.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

“I’ve been thrilled to see the Company’s momentum and energy these past six weeks, as I stepped into my new role here at MicroVision,” said Glen DeVos, MicroVision’s CEO. “

“The Company is making great strides – processing the high level of external interest stemming from the unveiling at IAA Mobility of our next-gen short-range sensor; optimizing perception system value to automotive OEMs by disrupting norms to offer a cost-effective, integrated solution,” DeVos added.

MVIS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroVision stock was down 0.03% at $1.07 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock