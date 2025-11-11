MicroVision Mavin
November 11, 2025 4:18 PM 1 min read

MicroVision Reports Q3 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: MicroVision reported quarterly losses of five cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of seven cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $241,000, which missed the consensus estimate of $250,000.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

“I’ve been thrilled to see the Company’s momentum and energy these past six weeks, as I stepped into my new role here at MicroVision,” said Glen DeVos, MicroVision’s CEO. “

“The Company is making great strides – processing the high level of external interest stemming from the unveiling at IAA Mobility of our next-gen short-range sensor; optimizing perception system value to automotive OEMs by disrupting norms to offer a cost-effective, integrated solution,” DeVos added.

MVIS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroVision stock was down 0.03% at $1.07 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MVIS Logo
MVISMicrovision Inc
$1.080.93%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved