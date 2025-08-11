BigBear.ai Stock Drops After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

BigBear.ai Inc. BBAI released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: BigBear.ai reported quarterly losses of 71 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of six cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $32.47 million, which missed the Street estimate of $41.17 million and is down from revenue of $39.78 million from the same period last year.

For the the second quarter, the company reported:

Revenue decreased 18% primarily due to lower volume on certain Army programs.

Gross margin was 25% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 27.8% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2025 was $228.6 million, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of -$8.5million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to -$3.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

“Our robust balance sheet allows us to make significant transformational investments to shape the future of BigBear.ai. Our capital raising activities this quarter coincide with the tremendous opportunities we see coming from the One Big Beautiful Bill, particularly in the Department of Homeland Security, and several of which are uniquely aligned to our core capabilities,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

Outlook: BigBearAI lowered its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to between $125 million and $140 million, versus the $167.95 million estimate.

BBAI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BigBear.ai stock was down 22.99% at $5.46 in Monday's extended trading.

