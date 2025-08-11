AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: AST SpaceMobile reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 million, missing analyst estimates of $7.52 million. The company reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of 41 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 21 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

AST SpaceMobile highlighted several achievements during the quarter, including an expanded spectrum strategy and assembly of microns for phased arrays of eight Block 2 BlueBird satellites. The company said it expects to complete assembly of 40 satellites equivalent of microns by early 2026.

AST SpaceMobile also said it’s preparing to deploy nationwide intermittent service in the U.S. by the end of 2025, with deployment expected in the U.K., Japan and Canada in the first quarter of 2026. The company continues to expect revenue of $50 million to $75 million in the back half of 2025.

“We are confirming our fully-funded plan to deploy 45 to 60 satellites into orbit by 2026 to support continuous service in the US, Europe, Japan and other strategic markets, including the U.S. government. We also have planned orbital launches every one to two months on average during 2025 and 2026,” said Abel Avellan, founder, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

“In orbit today, we have six satellites, five fully operational and one test satellite, for both commercial and government applications.”

The company noted it’s working on expanded partnerships derived from agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators globally, which have a combined subscriber base of nearly 3 billion users.

Total operating expenses came in at $74 million in the second quarter. The company ended the quarter with $939.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

AST SpaceMobile executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 5.24% in after-hours Monday, trading at $45.92 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: hakanyalicn/Shutterstock.com