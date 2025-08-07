August 7, 2025 6:04 PM 1 min read

NuScale Power Stock Slides After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

NuScale Power Corp. SMR released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: NuScale Power reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 12 cents. Quarterly sales of $8.05 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

“In May, NuScale was thrilled to receive Standard Design Approval from the NRC for our 77 MWe SMR design ahead of schedule, marking our second NRC design approval and enabling us to support a wider range of users,” said John Hopkins, CEO of NuScale Power.

“NuScale remains the only technology provider to obtain NRC design approval, positioning us well ahead of others in the market,” Hopkins added.  

SMR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NuScale Power stock was down 2.72% at $44.40 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
