CoreWeave CRWV shares tumbled on Wednesday after the AI-focused cloud computing provider posted mixed second-quarter results, highlighting surging revenue and backlog alongside margin pressures from an aggressive expansion plan.

The company reported $1.21 billion in quarterly revenue, well above prior-year levels and fueled by new contracts with OpenAI and major hyperscalers, but investors reacted to guidance that signals significant near-term costs as CoreWeave ramps capacity toward 900MW by year-end.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating on the stock, raising his price forecast to $120 from $115. HC Wainwright’s Kevin Dede kept a Neutral rating, while Needham analyst Mike Cikos also maintained a Hold.

Stifel Highlights Backlog and Revenue Strength

Roy said CoreWeave delivered strong second-quarter results, surpassing revenue and adjusted operating income estimates on continued compute demand despite power constraints. He noted that the backlog rose to about $30.1 billion, bolstered by a $4 billion OpenAI expansion and new hyperscaler contract wins likely tied to Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, and/or Alphabet GOOGL Google. Another expansion is set to benefit the third quarter.

Roy called guidance “mixed,” with third-quarter and full-year 2025 revenue outlooks above consensus but margins below expectations due to management conservatism. He projected third-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion and full-year 2025 revenue of $5.25 billion, alongside adjusted operating income of $175 million for the third quarter and $815 million for the year. His model factors elevated interest expense from recent debt raises, reaffirmed a $21.5 billion fiscal 2025 CapEx target to reach 900MW capacity, and potential ~10% dilution from the pending Core Scientific CORZ acquisition.

HC Wainwright Notes Blockbuster Q2 Performance

Dede said CoreWeave delivered a “blockbuster” second quarter, with revenue climbing 23.5% sequentially to $1.213 billion, well above his $1.063 billion forecast, driven by AI adoption across consumer and enterprise markets. He pointed to a 16% sequential jump in backlog to $30.1 billion, fueled by a $4 billion OpenAI extension and a new hyperscaler deal. He noted that CoreWeave expects to expand capacity from 470MW to 900MW by year-end, with 2.2GW contracted.

Dede raised his fiscal 2025 sales estimate to $5.154 billion from $4.942 billion, reflecting $150 million in second-quarter outperformance and management’s 4%–7% sequential growth guidance for the third quarter. He kept his fiscal 2026 forecast at $11.2 billion. He noted AI integration becoming mandatory for competitive enterprises and highlighted CoreWeave’s new wins with Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman Sachs GS.

Needham Emphasizes Backlog and Capacity Buildout

Cikos said CoreWeave delivered a second straight quarter of substantial upside, beating his second-quarter revenue estimate of $1.09 billion with $1.21 billion and exceeding his adjusted operating income forecast of $163.6 million with $199.8 million. Management guided third-quarter revenue 2% above Street expectations at the midpoint. In contrast, full-year revenue guidance of $5.15 billion to $5.35 billion raised the midpoint by $250 million, well above the second-quarter beat of about $130 million.

Cikos noted management’s plan to exit 2025 with more than 900MW of active power, up roughly 90% from the second quarter’s 470MW, with capital expenditures of $20 billion to $23 billion serving as a strong leading indicator for future revenue but a near-term margin headwind.

He highlighted the growing backlog, up 86% year-over-year to $30.1 billion, supported by the $11.9 billion OpenAI deal, a $4 billion OpenAI expansion, and another hyperscaler contract to be reflected in third-quarter results. Cikos projected fiscal 2025 revenue of $5.1 billion and adjusted operating income of $821 million, and he flagged execution and supplier risks tied to the significant capacity buildout.

Price Actions: CRWV stock is trading lower by 18.92% to $120.61 at last check Wednesday.

