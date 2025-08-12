August 12, 2025 5:18 PM 1 min read

Circle Stock Falls After 10 Million Share Offering

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock was moving lower in Tuesday's extended trading session after the company announced it had launched a public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock.

The Details:  Circle is offering 2 million shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders are offering 8 million shares of Class A common stock. 

Circle also will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of Class A common stock.

Read Next: Circle Stock Pops On Q2 Earnings: USDC Hits $65.2 Billion In Mainstream Stablecoin Adoption 

What Else: Earlier on Tuesday, Circle released its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. Circle beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines with quarterly revenue growth of 53% year-over-year. 

Revenue of $658.08 million topped the analyst consensus estimate of $540.02 million and adjusted EPS loss of 43 cents beat the Street estimate of 46 cents.

CRCL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Circle stock was down 6.28% at $152.96 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$152.68-5.27%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved