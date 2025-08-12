Rigetti Stock Slips After Q2 Earnings Miss: Details

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Rigetti Computing reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of six cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.8 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.88 million and is down from revenue of $3.086 million from the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Rigetti reported:

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $1.8 million.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $20.4 million.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $19.9 million.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $39.7 million.

“We continue to achieve our ambitious roadmap goals, most recently by demonstrating the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer with impressive performance. Our industry-leading proprietary chiplet approach to scaling and strong financial position makes us confident in hitting our end-of-year technology goals,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

Rigetti also announced the release for general availability of its multi-chip quantum computer, Cepheus 1-36Q.

RGTI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rigetti stock was down 0.86% at $16.06 in Tuesday's extended trading.

