Oklo Inc. OKLO shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The firm and its subsidiary Atomic Alchemy have been chosen for three projects under the U.S. Department of Energy's new Reactor Pilot Program.

The advanced nuclear developer secured two project slots, while its isotope production arm claimed one, aiming to fast-track the demonstration of test reactors in the U.S.

Also Read: Nuclear Startup Oklo Soars As AI Boom Sparks Need For New Power Sources

Unveiled earlier this year, the initiative seeks to reach operational milestones in at least three reactors by July 4, 2026, aligning with America's 250th anniversary.

The DOE's selection is expected to speed commercial readiness, streamline licensing, and move nuclear deployment timelines forward.

Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo, said the recognition marks a pivotal shift in U.S. nuclear policy.

"This shows that the DOE is ushering in a new era of building new nuclear in America by unleashing its unique capabilities to enable American nuclear innovators to build," he said, adding that the program injects urgency into meeting the nation's clean energy goals.

The program gained momentum after executive orders signed in May 2025 by President Donald Trump, aimed at modernizing nuclear licensing and expanding demonstration capabilities.

DeWitte was present in the Oval Office during the signing, alongside senior officials including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The DOE's pilot initiative supports technological innovation and the development of a domestic supply chain for critical nuclear materials.

For Oklo, the projects align with its broader mission to build fast fission power plants, recycle spent nuclear fuel, and secure a domestic source for vital radioisotopes.

Oklo was the first company to obtain a site use permit from the DOE for an advanced fission facility and has previously been awarded nuclear fuel from Idaho National Laboratory.

The company is also collaborating with U.S. national labs to advance fuel recycling technology.

Price Action: OKLO shares are trading higher by 1.59% to $79.86 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock