Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain CAVA Group Inc CAVA reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q2 Earnings: Cava reported second-quarter revenue of $278.25 million, missing the consensus estimate of $286.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 20.3% year-over-year on same restaurant sales growth of 2.1% primarily from menu price and product mix. Cava said guest traffic was approximately flat during the quarter.

The company opened 16 new restaurants over the past three months, bringing total locations up to 398, up 16.7% year-over-year. Cava ended the period with $290.17 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“During the second quarter of 2025, we continued to grow market share and firmly establish our category-defining leadership position,” said Brett Schulman, co-founder and CEO of Cava Group.

“We recently opened our 400th restaurant, marking a meaningful milestone on our path to 1,000 restaurants by 2032, reinforcing the proven portability and underlying strength fueling our continued growth.”

Outlook: Cava expects full-year same-restaurant sales growth to be between 4% and 6%, down from prior guidance of 6% to 8%. The company expects to open between 68 and 70 new restaurants in total this year, up from prior guidance of 64 to 68 restaurants. Cava continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA of $152 million to $159 million.

Cava executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

CAVA Price Action: Cava shares were down 22.45% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $65.53 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

