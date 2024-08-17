Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week. Here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 gained nearly 3.9% this week, marking its best performance since November 2023, while the Nasdaq rose 5.2%, and the Dow advanced 2.9%.

The S&P 500 is now just 2% shy of its mid-July record high, boosted by strong consumer sentiment, lower-than-expected jobless claims, and a spike in retail sales.

Softer inflation data also fueled market optimism, strengthening expectations for a modest 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month. The likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point cut has dropped to 23%, as the data suggests no immediate need for aggressive monetary easing.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Exclusive: Which Magnificent 7 Stock Would Investors Put $1,000 In Today? 44% Of Benzinga Readers Pick This Company,” by Chris Katje, reveals that 44% of Benzinga readers would invest $1,000 in Nvidia Corp. NVDA today, while Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN trail behind with 13% and 11%, respectively.

“Jim Cramer Calls The Bottom On Dell Technologies Stock, Highlights Strong Relationship With Nvidia: ‘This Stock Should Be Bought Right Here’,” by Adam Eckert, details Jim Cramer’s endorsement of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL following a significant sell-off, emphasizing its strategic alliance with NVIDIA and its strong position in the AI sector.

“Mark Cuban Gets An Assurance Out Of Chuck Schumer: Will Pass ‘Sensible And Long-Lasting’ Crypto Law By Year-End,” by Aniket Verma, reveals how Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assured Mark Cuban of plans to pass balanced and enduring cryptocurrency regulation by the end of the year, which could significantly impact the market for Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

VOO vs. VTI: Here Are The Key Differences Between Vanguard U.S. Stock Market ETFs

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson Says His EV Tech Is 8 Years Ahead Of Elon Musk’s Tesla

Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic, Zepbound May Reduce Cancer Risks, Studies Suggest

The Bears

“Google Says Opening Up Its App Store Is Expensive And Too Much Work, Gets Told By Judge ‘We're Going To Do It’,” by Ananya Gairola, reports how Judge James Donato rejected Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL claims about the high costs and complexities of opening its Android app store to rivals, emphasizing that the barriers must be dismantled as part of the ongoing Epic Games antitrust case.

“Tesla FSD Test Drive Terrifies Analyst’s Son: ‘Third Time Not The Charm’,” by Chris Katje, details a Truist analyst’s concerning third test of Tesla Inc. TSLA FSD technology, where the vehicle made illegal maneuvers, leaving his 16-year-old son terrified and raising doubts about Tesla’s progress toward full autonomy.

“Bill Ackman Cuts Chipotle Stake Right Before Stock Drop: Did Billionaire See What The Market Couldn’t?,” by Piero Cingari, reveals how Bill Ackman strategically reduced his stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG by 23% before the stock’s sharp decline following CEO Brian Niccol‘s departure.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Ford Recalls Over 37,000 Vehicles, Including Mustang Mach-E EV SUV, Due To Non-Operational Front Windshield Wipers

‘True’ US Debt Is $175 Trillion: Former Coinbase CTO On ‘Unpayable’ Crisis

Meta’s Policy Shift Takes A Toll On Instagram Engagement: Report

