Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. stocks hit all-time highs during the shortened Independence Day trading week, buoyed by economic data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates. The Nasdaq Composite surged 3.5%, the S&P 500 rose nearly 2%, and the Dow lagged slightly with a 0.7% increase.

Despite a stronger-than-expected job market report for June, revisions for prior months and a slight rise in the unemployment rate suggested a cooling economy. Additional signs of an economic slowdown emerged from the Institute for Supply Management Services PMI, which fell to its lowest level since May 2020.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Trump Winning The Election Would Be ‘Major Catalyst’ For Crypto To Surge, Says Investment Expert,” by Murtuza Merchant, explains how Donald Trump‘s potential election victory could boost the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, according to an investment expert.

“Momentum Investor Praises Palantir As AI Halo Play, Highlights Datadog As Stoware ‘Bottoming Process’ Sets In,” by Adam Eckert, discusses a momentum investor’s positive outlook on Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR due to its strong position in AI, while also noting Datadog Inc. DDOG as a promising investment at its current lows.

“Dogecoin Dumps As Whales Move 400 Million Coins, Trader Predicts ‘Next Will Be A Huge Rebound,’” by Khyathi Dalal, reports on significant whale activity amid Dogecoin‘s DOGE/USD price drop, but one trader predicts a major rebound as large holders have moved 400 million DOGE.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

EXCLUSIVE: Tesla Shorts Were Profitable This Year Until Shareholders Approved Musk’s Pay Package, Expert Says

SoFi’s Transaction Revenue Skyrockets: Analyst Foresees Major Growth, Higher Valuation

Nvidia And Jensen Huang Fueling Tech Sector Boom, Says Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives: ‘For Every $1 Spent On…’

The Bears

“Tesla FSD Training Hits a Snag, Elon Musk Says New Version Rollout Delayed Due to Driving Smoothness,” by Anan Ashraf, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced delays in the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) version 12 due to issues with driving smoothness, pushing back the deployment timeline despite significant advancements​.

“GameStop Shares Take a Hit After ‘Roaring Kitty’ Discloses 6.6% Stake In Chewy And Faces A Manipulation Probe,” by Pooja Rajkumari, discusses how GameStop Corp. GME shares fell following Keith Gill‘s 6.6% investment in Chewy Inc. CHWY and subsequent manipulation allegations​.

“Nvidia Gets Rare Downgrade Over Concerns That Demand Is Normalizing ‘In Line With Expectations,’” by Rounak Jain, notes Nvidia Corp. NVDA faced a rare downgrade due to concerns about normalizing demand, despite its strong position in AI and data centers.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Fed Chair Powell Warns Of ‘Unsustainable’ US Debt Path, Downplays Risks Of Possible Trump Attacks On Central Bank Independence

AI Has ‘The Hallmarks Of An Inflating Bubble,’ Warns Veteran Wall Street Investor

Boeing Faces High-Stakes Decision: Accept Plea Deal Or Risk Trial Over 737 MAX Safety Violations

