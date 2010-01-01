Murtuza Merchant

Benzinga Staff Writer

Yuga Labs Shifts Focus To Metaverse, Axes Jobs
Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre announced on Friday a major restructuring that included layoffs across various teams.
FTX CTO Gary Wang Reveals Fraudulent Practices At Crypto Exchange During Bankman-Fried Trial
Alameda Research enjoyed unique access on the FTX platform, enabling the crypto hedge fund to utilize $8 billion of the exchange's client funds, revealed Gary Wang, the former chief technology officer (CTO),
THORSwap Crypto Exchange Takes Drastic Action To Thwart Illicit Activity
THORSwap, a decentralized exchange built on the THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) platform, revealed concerns regarding the potential movement of illicit funds through its platform.
People Are Going To Start Cashing Out Bitcoin — Here&#39;s Why
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may not have the momentum required to continue an upward trajectory.
The Can&#39;t-Miss Crypto Summit Of 2023: Benzinga&#39;s Future Of Digital Assets Conference In NYC
The world of cryptocurrency has been buzzing with significant events, controversies, and breakthroughs this year.
Judge Warns Bankman-Fried&#39;s Defense Team: Repetitive Questioning &#39;Needs To Be Curbed&#39;
Judge Lewis Kaplan's patience is wearing thin with the defense team representing FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) founder Sam Bankman
Basel Committee&#39;s Crypto Crackdown: Banks Should Disclose Digital Asset Holdings
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, in an effort to increase transparency and oversight in the banking sector, wants banks to disclose their crypto asset holdings.
FTX&#39;s Secret Backdoor: How Billions In Customer Funds Were Allegedly Stolen
Insiders from the cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) revealed that prior to its downfall, certain U.S.-based staff members identified a conc
Bitcoin To $20K, Ethereum To $1K? Prominent Venture Capitalist Predicts Market Bottom
Prominent crypto venture capitalist Chris Burniske shared his insights on Wednesday about the current state of the cryptocurrency market, suggesting a phase of selling exhaustion might be approaching.</
Hong Kong Regulators Bolster Crypto Investigation Efforts On Heels Of JPEX Probe
In a bid to bolster surveillance on virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) amid the JPEX probe, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) plans to enhance the monitoring and investigation of illicit activities.</
Prosecutors Target FTX Founder Bankman-Fried&#39;s Luxury Jets In DOJ Forfeiture Action
U.S.
Dutch Crypto Triumphs: Court Rejects DNB&#39;s $2.3M Registration Fees As Overreach
Dutch cryptocurrency companies, including prominent names like Bitvavo and Binance's successor Coinmerce, have achieved a partial victory in their battle against the $2.3 million fees levied by Dutch r
Polygon Co-Founder Steps Down After 6 Years, Embarks On &#39;New Adventures&#39;
Jaynti Kanani, Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) co-founder, has revealed his decision to take a step back from his active role in the project, marking his first break in six years.
Sam Bankman-Fried&#39;s Crypto Trial Advances With Juror Dismissals
The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the controversial co-founder of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT), is underway with the initial phase of
Wire Network&#39;s MegaMask Wallet: The End Of Expensive Ethereum Fees?
Wire Network announced on Wednesday it opened its decentralized MegaMask wallet to the public for alpha testing. 
Yield Protocol, The DeFi Lending Platform, To Cease Operations
DeFi lending initiative Yield Protocol announced on Wednesday its plans to cease operations by year's end, citing diminished interest and regulatory hurdles. The final series of the project, scheduled for December 2023, will conclude on Dec. 29, marking the termination of all lending and borrowing activities.
Former BlackRock Insider Foresees Bitcoin ETF Green Light By SEC Within Months
Steven Schoenfield, former managing director at BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and current CEO of MarketVector Indexes, anticipates the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will greenlight a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:
EDX Markets CEO Calls For Accountability For Lost Customer Funds In Wake Of Bankman-Fried Controversy
Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, shared his perspective on the ripple effects caused by the controversy surrounding crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried.
Binance Joins Initiative To Combat Pig Butchering Scam, Millions In Assets Seized
Crypto exchange Binance collaborated with the Royal Thai Police and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) to expose and dismantle a significant "pig butchering" scam.
DOJ: SBF&#39;s Compliance With Other Regulations Isn&#39;t Evidence Of General Good Faith
The U.S.

