Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by technology and semiconductor stocks. Later in the shortened trading week, which was due to the Juneteenth holiday, profit-taking in chipmakers moderated those gains. The S&P 500 ended the week 0.6% higher, while the Nasdaq remained flat and the Dow climbed 1.45%.

On Friday, the total U.S. market experienced its highest trading volume since March 15, driven by the triple witching event, which involves the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index options, and stock index futures.

Oil prices rebounded above $80 per barrel, driven by larger-than-expected inventory declines. This boost supported a recovery in energy sector stocks after two consecutive weeks of declines.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“GameStop Shareholders Meeting Highlights: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words,’ Says CEO Ryan Cohen,” by Chris Katje, details GameStop Corp. GME CEO Ryan Cohen stressing that the company's future depends on taking concrete actions rather than just talking about plans.

“Why Dogecoin Faces ‘Decision Time,’” by Khyathi Dalal, details how Dogecoin DOGE/USD is at a critical juncture due to recent price volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and impending network upgrades. These factors could significantly influence DOGE’s future trajectory and investor sentiment.

“Tesla Analysts See Robotaxi Day Igniting Interest In Other Autonomous Vehicle Players, Service Providers,” by Erica Kollmann, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA analysts predict the company’s Robotaxi Day will spark increased interest in other autonomous vehicle companies and service providers like Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Waymo.

The Bears

“‘Warning Flags’: Expert Says Nvidia In ‘Bubble-Ish’ Territory, Points To Potential Market Pullback,” by Hayden Buckfire, highlights concerns from an expert that Nvidia Corp. NVDA might be in a bubble, indicating a possible market pullback.

“Trump’s Media Company Stock Plunge Erodes Ex-President’s Net Worth By Over $2.5B In June: Here’s How Much He Is Worth Now,” by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that the stock decline of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT has reduced Donald Trump‘s net worth by over $2.5 billion in June, significantly impacting his overall wealth.

“Vision Pro Users Are Quickly Giving Up On The Device After A Few Tries, Says Top Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘Simply Creating A Downgraded Version…Won’t Solve The Problem,’” by Rounak Jain, reports that many users are abandoning Apple Inc.‘s AAPL Vision Pro headset after only a few uses due to discomfort and a lack of compelling applications, according to a prominent app developer.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

