Vision Pro Users Are Quickly Giving Up On The Device After A Few Tries, Says Top Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: 'Simply Creating A Downgraded Version…Won't Solve The Problem'

Apple Inc.’s AAPL Vision Pro is facing a usage crisis, according to a renowned analyst.

What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst, has noted that many users are buying the Vision Pro but are not using it extensively, reported AppleInsider.

Kuo, who is known for his predictions about Apple products, stated that merely creating a cheaper version of the headset will not address the issue.

The Vision Pro, Apple’s first-generation mixed-reality headset, was developed to deliver a superior entertainment experience. The product will go on pre-order in Japan on June 28, along with seven other countries.

"From my observations and personal experience, many people buy the Vision Pro and stop using it after just a few tries," Kuo said. "If this is a common user case, simply creating a downgraded version with a more affordable price won’t solve the problem," he added.

This comes amid a report by The Information suggesting that Apple is planning to launch a more affordable version of the Vision Pro, instead of working on the headset's next generation.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro has been a topic of interest since its inception. Despite its high price point, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Fortune 100 companies have embraced it.

The headset’s performance and user reception are crucial factors for Apple’s future in the mixed-reality market.

Earlier in May, Stanford researchers unveiled a prototype for AR glasses with a slimmer design than the Vision Pro, potentially disrupting the spatial computing market. This development, combined with Kuo’s observations, raises questions about Vision Pro’s future.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple