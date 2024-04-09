Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin Amid Rumors Of US ETF Approval; Rate Cuts Benefit Bitcoin and Gold, But Pose Risks To US Economy? Novogratz Expresses Concerns - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 9, 2024 8:34 AM | 3 min read | Make a Comment
Loading...
Loading...

Crypto

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Loading...
Loading...

Communication

Financial

General

Space

Energy

Bitcoin and Ethereum Photo by Marisha on Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!