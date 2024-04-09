Rocket Lab Bags $14.5M Launch Contract From US Space Force

Loading... Loading...

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB has been awarded a $14.49 million task order by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) to launch an Electron mission from Launch Complex 2.

The mission, called Space Test Program-30 (STP-S30), comes under the Space Systems Command (SSC) Assured Access to Space organization and is part of Orbital Services Program-4 (OSP-4).

This will be Rocket Lab’s third for the U.S. Space Force and is expected to strengthen Electron’s position as the leading small launch vehicle.

The Electron launch is expected to take place within 24 months from contract award and will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

STP-S30 will deliver research experiments and technology demonstrations to orbit for the Department of Defense (DoD) and contribute to future space systems development.

The primary payload, DISKSat, will demonstrate sustained very low earth orbit (VLEO) flight and test a 1-meter diameter, disk-shaped satellite bus.

“Flexible, responsive, and reliable launch is critical to ensuring resilient space capabilities for the nation and we’re proud to deliver it to the Space Force once again with Electron,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck.

Price Action: RKLB shares closed lower by 0.79% at $3.77 on Monday.